Australia's central bank left interest rates at 1.5 percent as it weighs the effect of past easing and the biggest-ever boom in apartment building helps underpin economic activity and jobs growth. AU/INT To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: OCTOBER 2016 > Australia holds rates amid home building bonanza SEPTEMBER 2016 > Taiwan holds fire, may wind down on rate-cut cycle > Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to lift growth > Philippines holds rates as economy stays healthy > New Zealand stand pat, keeps door open to easing > BOJ reboots policy to target interest rates > Thailand holds rates, sees 2017 export drop > S.Korea holds rates, says growth on track > Malaysia keeps rates steady, sees steady growth > Australia c.bank holds rates, as expected AUGUST 2016 > Indonesia keeps its new benchmark rate unchanged > Australia cuts to record low to head off deflation > Philippines keeps rates steady, economy firm > S. Korea holds rates, watches conditions, Fed > New Zealand cutes rates, flags more cuts ahead > Rajan keeps India rates steady at last meeting > Thailand holds key rate, see higher growth risks JULY 2016 > BOJ surprises with only modest hike in ETF buys > Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises policy rate 50 bps > Indonesia holds rates, sees small growth gain > Bank of Korea keeps rates on hold, as expected > Malaysia surprises with 1st rate cut in 7 years JUNE 2016 > Taiwan cuts rates for 4th time to revive economy > Philippines gets key rate steady at 3.0 pct > Thailand keeps key rate unchanged, as expected > Indonesia surprises with 4th rate cut this year > Japan keeps policy steady, cuts price view > Bank of Korea cuts interest rates to record low > NZ holds off on rate cut as housing prices soar > Australia cenbank stands pat, sets neutral tone MAY 2016 > Indonesia hold rates, cuts 2016 growth forecast > Malaysia holds rates as consumption to pick up > BOK holds policy for 11th month, June cut seen > Philippines hold rates, sees good growth ahead > Thailand holds key rate, sees higher growth risks > Australia cuts rates to head off deflation risk APRIL 2016 > Japan holds off on expanding monetary stimulus > RBNZ holds cash rate,retains easing bias > Malaysia taps Zeti deputy as new c.bank chief > Indonesia hold rates, prepares for new benchmark > Bank of Korea holds rates for 10th month > Singapore eases unexpectedly as growth stalls > India cuts rates to lowest since 2011 > Australia central bank holds rates at 2 pct MARCH 2016 > Taiwan cuts policy rate, sees growth pickup > Thailand holds rate, cuts 2016 growth forecast > Philippines holds rates, trims inflation f'casts > Indonesia cuts key rate for 3rd time this year > BOJ stands pat, warns about weak inflation views > Bank of Korea holds rates for 9th mth in March > New Zealand central bank surprises with rate cut > Malaysia holds key rate at 3.25 pct, as expected > Australia bucks global easing trend, holds rates FEBRUARY 2016 > S.Lanka hikes rates unexpectedly on inflation risk > Indonesia c.bank lowers key rate again > Bank of Korea holds rates for 8th month > Philippine c.bank keeps powder dry as growth solid > India rates on hold, budget key to more easing > Aust. c.bank sits tight, gives nod to global risk JANUARY 2016 > BOJ stuns markets with negative interest surprise > New Zealand holds rates, opens door to more cuts > Malaysia holds benchmark rate, cuts reserve ratio > Bangladesh cuts policy rates 50 basis points > Indonesia cuts key rate to aid weak economy > Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon DECEMBER 2015 > BOJ keeps base money target, no change to rates > Hong Kong cbank raises rates after Fed > Indonesia hold rates, but sees wider easing room > Taiwan unexpectedly cuts interest rates again > Philippine c.bank leaves rates unchanged > Thailand leaves rates steady, sees higher growth > Bank of Korea holds rates, warns on debt > India holds rates, sees more 'accommodation' room > Australia RBA holds rates as exports lift economy NOVEMBER 2015 > BOJ holds rates as Japan slips into recession > Indonesia holds rates, cuts a reserve requirement > Philippines hold rates, trims inflation forecasts > Bank of Korea holds rates, resists calls for cut > Malaysia hold rates, flags risks to growth > Australia RBA holds rates, puts easing on table > Thai c.bank holds fire on rates after stimulus OCTOBER 2015 > China cuts rates again as growth engine stalls > Indonesia hold rates, sees reduced pressures > Bank of Korea stands pat, cautiously upbeat > Australia central bank holds rates steady SEPTEMBER 2015 > India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points > Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal > Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand > Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed > Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth > BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts > S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers > New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing > Australia central bank keeps rates steady 