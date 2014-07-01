Taiwan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.875
percent, leaving the rate where it has been for the last three
years as its governor said a nagging concern for the export-led
economy was the uncertain global outlook.
To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the
brackets:
JULY 2014
> Australia holds rates, keeps steady view
JUNE 2014
> Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold
> Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate
> Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast
> Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk
> NZ raises rates, signals more tightening
> Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead
> India eases inflation tone, loosens credit
> Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold
MAY 2014
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates for 12th month
> Indonesia slashes GDP outlook, rates on hold
> Philippines keeps rate steady, raises RRR
> Malaysia c.bank keeps rates steady
> Australia keeps rates at 2.5 pct pre-budget
> NZ c.bank raises rates, more tightening seen
> Thai c.bank: growth may falter, rates on hold
APRIL 2014
> S.Korea keeps rates steady for 11th month
> Singapore holds policy tight, sees GDP rebound
> Indonesia keeps rates steady as pressures ease
> BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view
> Australia holds rates, policy accommodative
> India leaves rates on hold as inflation ebbs
MARCH 2014
> Taiwan sees pick-up in economy, rates on hold
> Philippines holds fire on rates, raises RRR
> Indonesia holds rate unchanged at 7.50 pct
> NZ lifts rates,more tightening seen imminent
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates, next chief eyed
> Thai cbank cuts rate, says tension hurting
> BOJ keeps stimulus steady, cuts export view
> Australia cbank plots steady rate course
> Malaysia holds rates steady, as expected
FEBRUARY 2014
> BOJ holds fire, expands loans
JANUARY 2014
> Philippines holds rates, warns of pressures
> Australia shuts door on rate cuts
> NZ c.bank holds fire, signals imminent hike
> Malaysia holds rates, signals optimism
> India raises rates to dampen inflation
> Thai cbank holds rate in close vote
> BOJ stands pat, sticks to inflation f'casts
> Indonesia holds rates, stays vigilant
> S.Korea holds rates; Fed, yen in focus
DECEMBER
> Taiwan keeps rates on hold for 10th quarter
> India surprises by keeping rates on hold
> Philippines keeps key rate steady
> Indonesia holds, may move when U.S. tapers
> S. Korea holds rates steady for 7th month
> New Zealand holds, signals 2014 tightening
> Australia rates on hold, outlook brightens
NOVEMBER
> Thailand surprises with a 25 bps rate cut
> BOJ maintains huge stimulus, rosy outlook
> Indonesia makes a surprise rate hike
> Malaysia holds rates, sees price pick-up
> Australia holds rates, warns on A$ strength
OCTOBER
> BOJ sees rift on inflation, policy steady
> New Zealand aims to tighten in 2014
> India raises rates again, warns on inflation
> Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady
> Thai c.bank holds rates, trims GDP forecast
> S. Korea holds rates, eyes U.S. impasse
> Indonesia holds rates as inflation eases
> BOJ stands pat on policy, raises capex view
SEPTEMBER
> Taiwan leaves rates steady for 9th quarter
> RBI rate hike surprises, eyes inflation
> Indonesia surprisingly raises policy rate
> Philippines central bank holds rates
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates, Fed awaited
> NZ cenbank sees rates steady this year
> Malaysia hold policy rates, cites risks
> BOJ: Will act if tax hike threatens goal
AUGUST
> Indonesia hikes rates to defend currency
> Thailand keeps rate, sees gradual recovery
> Indonesia holds rate, targets loan growth
> BOJ maintains stimulus, keeps economic view
> S.Korea cbank keeps rates unchanged
> Australia cbank cuts rates to record low
JULY
> India holds rates steady, dovish tone
> Philippines c.bank keeps rate steady
> Malaysia keeps rates steady at 3.0 percent
> Indonesia hikes benchmark rate 50 bps
> South Korea c.bank keeps rates steady
> Thailand holds rates, says policy suitable
> Australia keeps easing bias, talks down A$
JUNE
> Taiwan keeps interest rate at 1.875 pct
> India cbank holds rates, eyes FX, inflation
> Philippine c.bank keeps key rates steady
> Indonesia surprisingly hikes rate 25 bps
> South Korea c.bank holds rate, as expected
> Australia RBA holds rates at 2.75 pct
ASIA RATES OUTLOOK
> FACTBOX on global interest rates
USEFUL LINKS
> Track Asian economic data live
> Latest top breaking news across all markets
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Global economy European Companies
Asian companies U.S. Companies
Fixed Income Forex
Fund Management Politics & General
Corporate Finance FX News
Banking/Financials
Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840
----------------------------------------------------------------