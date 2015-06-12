South Korea's central bank on Thursday slashed borrowing costs to a record low as policymakers raced to limit the economic damage wrought by an outbreak of a deadly respiratory disease. Also on Thursday, New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark cash rate for the first time in four years and kept the door open to more easing as it expects demand to weaken, sending the New Zealand dollar tumbling to its lowest in almost five years. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: JUNE 2015 > S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy > New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years > Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains > India cuts rates for third time this year > Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook MAY 2015 > BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy > Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump > S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing > Philippines holds rates, as widely expected > Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low APRIL 2015 > Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food > BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe > Thailand surprises by cutting rates again > China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown > Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah > In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy > Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon > BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering > India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct > Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing MARCH 2015 > Philippines holds rates amid low inflation > Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter > Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation > Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected > BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target > S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut > Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence > Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation > India surprises with a post-budget rate cut > Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon DECEMBER 2014 > Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2 > Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases > Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike > NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later > Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015 > Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold NOVEMBER 2014 > China cuts interest rates to spur growth > Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike > Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow > Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov > Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts > Australia's c.bank keeps rates low OCTOBER 2014 > Japan's c.bank shocks markets with more easing > Philippine c.bank keeps rates unchanged > Singapore sticks to tight monetary policy > Bank of Korea cuts rates to boost growth [ID:nL3N0S82O9} > Australia central bank sits on rates > Indonesia keeps key rate on hold SEPTEMBER 2014 > India holds rates, cbank warns on inflation > Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path > Thailand holds rate steady, as expected > Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus > Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts > Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected > New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook > Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth AUGUST 2014 > Indonesia holds key rate despite account gap > BOK cuts policy in shift seen pressured by govt > BOJ offers bleaker view on exports, stands pat > Thailand leave key rate unchanged > India keeps rate unchanged, tough on inflation > Australia's RBA marks a year of steady rates JULY 2014 > NZ central bank raises rate to 3.5 pct > Malaysia hikes rates to contain debt, inflation > Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate at 7.5 pct > Korea c.bank holds rates, cuts GDP forecast > Australia holds rates, keeps steady view JUNE 2014 > Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold > Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate > Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast > Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk > NZ raises rates, signals more tightening > Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead > India eases inflation tone, loosens credit > Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. 