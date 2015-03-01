China's central bank cut interest rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting of the country's parliament, in the latest effort to support the world's second-largest economy as its momentum slows and deflation risks rise. To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the brackets: FEBRUARY 2015 > China cuts rates in face of deflation risk > BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again > S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon > Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected > China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth > India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates > Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low JANUARY 2015 > NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut > Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies > Thailand holds rates, says economy improving > Singapore eases policy in unexpected move > BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast > Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling > India surprises with early rate cut > S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon DECEMBER 2014 > Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2 > Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases > Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike > NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later > Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015 > Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold NOVEMBER 2014 > China cuts interest rates to spur growth > Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike > Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow > Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov > Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts > Australia's c.bank keeps rates low OCTOBER 2014 > Japan's c.bank shocks markets with more easing > Philippine c.bank keeps rates unchanged > Singapore sticks to tight monetary policy > Bank of Korea cuts rates to boost growth [ID:nL3N0S82O9} > Australia central bank sits on rates > Indonesia keeps key rate on hold SEPTEMBER 2014 > India holds rates, cbank warns on inflation > Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path > Thailand holds rate steady, as expected > Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus > Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts > Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected > New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook > Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth AUGUST 2014 > Indonesia holds key rate despite account gap > BOK cuts policy in shift seen pressured by govt > BOJ offers bleaker view on exports, stands pat > Thailand leave key rate unchanged > India keeps rate unchanged, tough on inflation > Australia's RBA marks a year of steady rates JULY 2014 > NZ central bank raises rate to 3.5 pct > Malaysia hikes rates to contain debt, inflation > Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate at 7.5 pct > Korea c.bank holds rates, cuts GDP forecast > Australia holds rates, keeps steady view JUNE 2014 > Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold > Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate > Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast > Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk > NZ raises rates, signals more tightening > Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead > India eases inflation tone, loosens credit > Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold MAY 2014 > S.Korea c.bank holds rates for 12th month > Indonesia slashes GDP outlook, rates on hold > Philippines keeps rate steady, raises RRR > Malaysia c.bank keeps rates steady > Australia keeps rates at 2.5 pct pre-budget > NZ c.bank raises rates, more tightening seen > Thai c.bank: growth may falter, rates on hold APRIL 2014 > S.Korea keeps rates steady for 11th month > Singapore holds policy tight, sees GDP rebound > Indonesia keeps rates steady as pressures ease > BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view > Australia holds rates, policy accommodative > India leaves rates on hold as inflation ebbs MARCH 2014 > Taiwan sees pick-up in economy, rates on hold > Philippines holds fire on rates, raises RRR > Indonesia holds rate unchanged at 7.50 pct > NZ lifts rates,more tightening seen imminent > S.Korea c.bank holds rates, next chief eyed > Thai cbank cuts rate, says tension hurting > BOJ keeps stimulus steady, cuts export view > Australia cbank plots steady rate course > Malaysia holds rates steady, as expected FEBRUARY 2014 > BOJ holds fire, expands loans JANUARY 2014 > Philippines holds rates, warns of pressures > Australia shuts door on rate cuts > NZ c.bank holds fire, signals imminent hike > Malaysia holds rates, signals optimism > India raises rates to dampen inflation > Thai cbank holds rate in close vote > BOJ stands pat, sticks to inflation f'casts > Indonesia holds rates, stays vigilant > S.Korea holds rates; Fed, yen in focus ASIA RATES OUTLOOK > FACTBOX on global interest rates USEFUL LINKS > Track Asian economic data live > Latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level. 