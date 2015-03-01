China's central bank cut interest rates on Saturday, just
days before the annual meeting of the country's parliament, in
the latest effort to support the world's second-largest economy
as its momentum slows and deflation risks rise.
FEBRUARY 2015
> China cuts rates in face of deflation risk
> BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again
> S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon
> Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected
> China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth
> India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates
> Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low
JANUARY 2015
> NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut
> Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies
> Thailand holds rates, says economy improving
> Singapore eases policy in unexpected move
> BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast
> Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling
> India surprises with early rate cut
> S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon
DECEMBER 2014
> Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2
> Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases
> Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike
> NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later
> Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015
> Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold
NOVEMBER 2014
> China cuts interest rates to spur growth
> Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike
> Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow
> Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov
> Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts
> Australia's c.bank keeps rates low
OCTOBER 2014
> Japan's c.bank shocks markets with more easing
> Philippine c.bank keeps rates unchanged
> Singapore sticks to tight monetary policy
> Bank of Korea cuts rates to boost growth [ID:nL3N0S82O9}
> Australia central bank sits on rates
> Indonesia keeps key rate on hold
SEPTEMBER 2014
> India holds rates, cbank warns on inflation
> Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path
> Thailand holds rate steady, as expected
> Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus
> Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts
> Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected
> New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook
> Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth
AUGUST 2014
> Indonesia holds key rate despite account gap
> BOK cuts policy in shift seen pressured by govt
> BOJ offers bleaker view on exports, stands pat
> Thailand leave key rate unchanged
> India keeps rate unchanged, tough on inflation
> Australia's RBA marks a year of steady rates
JULY 2014
> NZ central bank raises rate to 3.5 pct
> Malaysia hikes rates to contain debt, inflation
> Indonesia c.bank keeps key rate at 7.5 pct
> Korea c.bank holds rates, cuts GDP forecast
> Australia holds rates, keeps steady view
JUNE 2014
> Taiwan leaves policy rate on hold
> Manila holds benchmark, raises another rate
> Thailand holds rates, cuts 2014 GDP forecast
> Indonesia rates on hold, c/a gap still a risk
> NZ raises rates, signals more tightening
> Korea stands pat, but tightening seen ahead
> India eases inflation tone, loosens credit
> Australia RBA keeps policy rate on hold
MAY 2014
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates for 12th month
> Indonesia slashes GDP outlook, rates on hold
> Philippines keeps rate steady, raises RRR
> Malaysia c.bank keeps rates steady
> Australia keeps rates at 2.5 pct pre-budget
> NZ c.bank raises rates, more tightening seen
> Thai c.bank: growth may falter, rates on hold
APRIL 2014
> S.Korea keeps rates steady for 11th month
> Singapore holds policy tight, sees GDP rebound
> Indonesia keeps rates steady as pressures ease
> BOJ stands pat, keeps upbeat view
> Australia holds rates, policy accommodative
> India leaves rates on hold as inflation ebbs
MARCH 2014
> Taiwan sees pick-up in economy, rates on hold
> Philippines holds fire on rates, raises RRR
> Indonesia holds rate unchanged at 7.50 pct
> NZ lifts rates,more tightening seen imminent
> S.Korea c.bank holds rates, next chief eyed
> Thai cbank cuts rate, says tension hurting
> BOJ keeps stimulus steady, cuts export view
> Australia cbank plots steady rate course
> Malaysia holds rates steady, as expected
FEBRUARY 2014
> BOJ holds fire, expands loans
JANUARY 2014
> Philippines holds rates, warns of pressures
> Australia shuts door on rate cuts
> NZ c.bank holds fire, signals imminent hike
> Malaysia holds rates, signals optimism
> India raises rates to dampen inflation
> Thai cbank holds rate in close vote
> BOJ stands pat, sticks to inflation f'casts
> Indonesia holds rates, stays vigilant
> S.Korea holds rates; Fed, yen in focus
