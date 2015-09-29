The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a
4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday, in a
bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record
lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.
To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the
brackets:
SEPTEMBER 2015
> India cuts policy rate by 50 basis points
> Philippines holds rates, inflation below goal
> Taiwan c.bank cuts rates to stimulate demand
> Indonesia c.bank hold rates, braces for Fed
> Thailand holds rates, stimulus to help growth
> BOJ stands pat, sees strain from emerging mkts
> S.Korea holds rates as economy recovers
> New Zealand cuts rates, flags more easing
> Australia central bank keeps rates steady
AUGUST 2015
> Philippine c.bank keeps rates steady
> South Korea keeps interest rates steady
> Thailand holds key rate, see growth fcast cut
> India holds rates, door open for more easing
> Australia's central bank holds rates
JULY 2015
> Sri Lanka holds rates at record lows
> NZ central bank cuts rates, sees more easing
> BOJ cuts growth forecast, gov stays optimistic
> S.Korea cuts growth prospects, hold rates
> Australia RBA holds rates, angles for lower A$
> Indonesia holds rate again, inflation a risk
JUNE 2015
> China cenbank cuts again as economy cools
> Taiwan holds rate despite export weakness
> Philippines cenbank holds rates steady
> Indonesia, lacking options, holds key rate
> S.Korea cuts rates to help MERS-hit economy
> New Zealand cuts rates for 1st time in 4 years
> Thailand holds rate, forecasts economy gains
> India cuts rates for third time this year
> Australia's RBA holds rates, guarded on outlook
MAY 2015
> BOJ stands pat, a tad more upbeat on economy
> Indonesia holds key rate despite growth slump
> S.Korea holds rates, pares odds of more easing
> Philippines holds rates, as widely expected
> Malaysia holds rates, says policy accommodative
> Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low
APRIL 2015
> Bangladesh April inflation quickens on food
> BOJ pushes back inflation target timeframe
> Thailand surprises by cutting rates again
> China slashes bank reserve ratio amid slowdown
> Indonesia holds rate, aims to safeguard rupiah
> In surprise decision, Singapore holds policy
> Bank of Korea holds rates, seen cutting soon
> BOJ stands pat, dissenter proposes tapering
> India keeps repo rate on hold at 7.50 pct
> Australia RBA skips cut, still open to easing
MARCH 2015
> Philippines holds rates amid low inflation
> Taiwan leaves rates unchanged for 15th quarter
> Sri Lanka keeps rates steady on weak inflation
> Indonesia holds benchmark rate, as expected
> BOJ downplays deflation risk, keeps target
> S.Korea joins global easing with surprise cut
> Thailand cuts rate to lift weak confidence
> Malaysia holds rates, keeps eye on inflation
> India surprises with a post-budget rate cut
> Australia's RBA holds rates, leaves door open
FEBRUARY 2015
> China cuts rates in face of deflation risk
> BOJ: No immediate need to ease policy again
> S.Korea cbank holds rates, but cuts seen soon
> Philippines keeps rates steady, as expected
> China cuts bank reserve level to spur growth
> India holds steady, pushes banks to cut rates
> Australia's RBA cuts rates to record low
JANUARY 2015
> NZ cbank holds rates, leaves door open for cut
> Malaysia's c.bank hold rates as growth steadies
> Thailand holds rates, says economy improving
> Singapore eases policy in unexpected move
> BOJ keeps stimulus, cuts inflation forecast
> Indonesia holds rates, see inflation cooling
> India surprises with early rate cut
> S.Korea holds rates, but cut seen soon
DECEMBER 2014
> Thailand holds key rate, vote was 5-2
> Philippines holds rates steady, inflation eases
> Indonesia holds rates despite inflation spike
> NZ cbank stands pat, signals modest rises later
> Bank of Korea holds rates, cut seen early 2015
> Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold
NOVEMBER 2014
> China cuts interest rates to spur growth
> Indonesia raises rate after fuel price hike
> Indonesia holds rates as key deficit narrow
> Bank of Korea keeps policy steady in Nov
> Thai c.bank stands pat, open to rate cuts
> Australia's c.bank keeps rates low
OCTOBER 2014
> Japan's c.bank shocks markets with more easing
> Philippine c.bank keeps rates unchanged
> Singapore sticks to tight monetary policy
> Bank of Korea cuts rates to boost growth [ID:nL3N0S82O9}
> Australia central bank sits on rates
> Indonesia keeps key rate on hold
SEPTEMBER 2014
> India holds rates, cbank warns on inflation
> Malaysia holds rates, sees steady growth path
> Thailand holds rate steady, as expected
> Bank of Korea stands pat, assessing stimulus
> Philippines raise rates, inflation forecasts
> Indonesia holds interest rates, as expected
> New Zealand holds rates, lowers rate outlook
> Australia keeps rate low amid moderate growth
