Australia's central bank held rates steady at its first policy
meeting of the year, playing down a recent soft patch in
economic growth as a temporary hiccup.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at a record low of
1.5 percent for a seventh straight month, following easings in
August and May last year. All 72 economists in a Reuters poll
predicted a steady outcome.
To see stories on Asian central banks, double click in the
brackets:
FEBRUARY 2017
> RBA holds rates, takes upbeat tone on growth
JANUARY 2017
> BOJ holds rates, raises growth forecast
> Indonesia holds key rate, eyes global economy
> Malaysia holds rate, says growth remains steady
DECEMBER 2016
> Taiwan holds rates as export outlook brightens
> Good growth, low inflation lets Manila hold rates
> Thailand holds key rate, keeps growth outlook
> Indonesia keeps rates unchanged after Fed's hike
> S.Korea holds rates amid political scandal
> India unexpectedly holds despite cash crunch
> Australia holds rates even as growth slows
NOVEMBER 2016
> Malaysia keeps rate steady as ringgit tumbles
> Indonesia holds rates amid global uncertainty
> Philippines cbank stands pat, inflation manageable
> NZ c.bank cuts rates, signals may be done easing
> Thai c.bank holds rates steady, sees higher risks
OCTOBER 2016
> Indonesia surprises with another rate cut
> Bank of Korea holds rates for a 4th month
> India central bank's new regime cuts rates
> Australia holds rates amid home building bonanza
SEPTEMBER 2016
> Taiwan holds fire, may wind down on rate-cut cycle
> Indonesia cuts key rate in bid to lift growth
> Philippines holds rates as economy stays healthy
> New Zealand stand pat, keeps door open to easing
> BOJ reboots policy to target interest rates
> Thailand holds rates, sees 2017 export drop
> S.Korea holds rates, says growth on track
> Malaysia keeps rates steady, sees steady growth
> Australia c.bank holds rates, as expected
AUGUST 2016
> Indonesia keeps its new benchmark rate unchanged
> Australia cuts to record low to head off deflation
> Philippines keeps rates steady, economy firm
> S. Korea holds rates, watches conditions, Fed
> New Zealand cutes rates, flags more cuts ahead
> Rajan keeps India rates steady at last meeting
> Thailand holds key rate, see higher growth risks
JULY 2016
> BOJ surprises with only modest hike in ETF buys
> Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises policy rate 50 bps
> Indonesia holds rates, sees small growth gain
> Bank of Korea keeps rates on hold, as expected
> Malaysia surprises with 1st rate cut in 7 years
JUNE 2016
> Taiwan cuts rates for 4th time to revive economy
> Philippines gets key rate steady at 3.0 pct
> Thailand keeps key rate unchanged, as expected
> Indonesia surprises with 4th rate cut this year
> Japan keeps policy steady, cuts price view
> Bank of Korea cuts interest rates to record low
> NZ holds off on rate cut as housing prices soar
> Australia cenbank stands pat, sets neutral tone
MAY 2016
> Indonesia hold rates, cuts 2016 growth forecast
> Malaysia holds rates as consumption to pick up
> BOK holds policy for 11th month, June cut seen
> Philippines hold rates, sees good growth ahead
> Thailand holds key rate, sees higher growth risks
> Australia cuts rates to head off deflation risk
APRIL 2016
> Japan holds off on expanding monetary stimulus
> RBNZ holds cash rate,retains easing bias
> Malaysia taps Zeti deputy as new c.bank chief
> Indonesia hold rates, prepares for new benchmark
> Bank of Korea holds rates for 10th month
> Singapore eases unexpectedly as growth stalls
> India cuts rates to lowest since 2011
> Australia central bank holds rates at 2 pct
MARCH 2016
> Taiwan cuts policy rate, sees growth pickup
> Thailand holds rate, cuts 2016 growth forecast
> Philippines holds rates, trims inflation f'casts
> Indonesia cuts key rate for 3rd time this year
> BOJ stands pat, warns about weak inflation views
> Bank of Korea holds rates for 9th mth in March
> New Zealand central bank surprises with rate cut
> Malaysia holds key rate at 3.25 pct, as expected
> Australia bucks global easing trend, holds rates
FEBRUARY 2016
> S.Lanka hikes rates unexpectedly on inflation risk
> Indonesia c.bank lowers key rate again
> Bank of Korea holds rates for 8th month
> Philippine c.bank keeps powder dry as growth solid
> India rates on hold, budget key to more easing
> Aust. c.bank sits tight, gives nod to global risk
JANUARY 2016
> BOJ stuns markets with negative interest surprise
> New Zealand holds rates, opens door to more cuts
> Malaysia holds benchmark rate, cuts reserve ratio
> Bangladesh cuts policy rates 50 basis points
> Indonesia cuts key rate to aid weak economy
> Bank of Korea holds rates, signals no cut soon
ASIA RATES OUTLOOK
> FACTBOX on global interest rates
USEFUL LINKS
> Track Asian economic data live
> Latest top breaking news across all markets
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Global economy European Companies
Asian companies U.S. Companies
Fixed Income Forex
Fund Management Politics & General
Corporate Finance FX News
Banking/Financials
Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
Compiled by Asia Economics Desk +65 6870 3840
----------------------------------------------------------------