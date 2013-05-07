Philippine annual inflation slowed in April to a 13-month low as nearly all commodity prices fell, cementing expectations that the central bank may tinker further with its short-term special deposit account to support growth and manage capital inflows. The consumer price index was at 2.6 percent in April, the statistics office said on Tuesday, below an estimate of 2.9 percent in a Reuters poll. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: APRIL > Philippine Apr CPI at 2.6 pct yr/yr, 13-mth low > Taiwan April CPI +1.04 pct y/y, a 14-month low > Indonesia April inflation eases to 5.57 pct y/y > Thai April inflation slips to 2.42 pct y/y > BOJ in credibility test as core CPI falls again > Vietnam April annual inflation 6.61 pct y/y MARCH > Australia Q1 core consumer prices up 0.3 pct y/y > China March CPI eases, factory prices stubborn > Philippine inflation slows to 3.2 percent y/y > Weak Korea CPI data reinforce case for stimulus > Indonesia March inflation reaches 5.9 pct y/y > Thai March inflation slips but no rate cut seen > Vietnam March inflation eases to 6.64 pct y/y FEBRUARY > Singapore Feb inflation stronger than forecast > Malaysia Feb inflation up 1.5 pct on year > India inflation picks up, rate cut still seen > India CPI picks up, rate cut still seen > Korea Feb inflation eases, gives BOK room to cut > Bangladesh Feb inflation up on food prices > Philippine inflation climbs to 5-month high > Taiwan Feb CPI at 6-mth high due holiday effect > Thailand inflation eases to 3.23 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation at 5.31 pct y/y > Sri Lanka inflation steady at 9.8 pct y/yr JANUARY > India inflation slows to more than 3-year-low > Japan CPI falls, BoJ's 2 pct goal distant > Singapore Jan Inflation rate eases, 3.6 pct y/y > Malaysia Jan inflation ticks up to 1.3 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation eases, could pick up later > Philippine inflation creeps up to 3-mth high > Taiwan January CPI up 1.15 pct, below forecasts > Thai Jan inflation eases, rates seen on hold > Indonesia Jan annual inflation was 4.57 pct DECEMBER > Malaysia's Dec inflation lowest since Feb 2010 > Singapore Dec inflation surprises on upside > India inflation at 3-yr low, buoys rate cut view > Food price spike pushes up China inflation > Thai Dec inflation at highest since Nov 2011 > Indonesia's December inflation at 4.3 pct > Bangladesh inflation picks up, to rise on fuel NOVEMBER > India consumer inflation jumps, output surges > China Nov inflation bounces off 33-mth lows > S.Korea Nov inflation dips, backs rate cut calls > Bangladesh Nov inflation rate at 7.41 pct y/y > Philippine Nov inflation 2.8 pct y/y > Taiwan Nov CPI eases, crank seen holding rate > Thai November inflation at 2.74 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation was 4.32 pct y/y in Nov OCTOBER > Malaysia inflation up 1.3 percent y/y > Singapore slows to 4.0 pct y/y, below forecast > Hong Kong CPI rises 3.8 pct from year earlier > India inflation eases;still too high for comfort > China inflation cools, leaves scope for easing > Philippine Oct CPI rate at 4-mth low > Indonesia Oct inflation at 4.61 pct y/y > Thai Oct inflation steady; rates seen on hold SEPTEMBER > Australia Q3 inflation spikes on energy > Singapore Sept inflation above forecasts > Malaysia's Sept inflation 1.3 percent y/y > Philippine Sept inflation eases to 3.6 pct y/y > Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged > South Korea inflation up,but below c.bank target > Thai inflation up but policy rate seen steady > Indonesia inflation eases, trade slumps AUGUST > Singapore easing on track after Aug inflation > Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, as expected > China inflation up, room for easing narrows > Korea inflation at 12-yr low,more rate cuts seen > Philippine inflation quickens,rates seen steady > Taiwan CPI jumps, rate view unchanged > Indonesian inflation picks up in August JULY > India inflation unexpectedly eases but core up > China consumer inflation falls to 30-month low > Philippine inflation quickens, rates seen steady > Taiwan inflation 2.46 percent, beating forecast > Korea inflation slumps along with the economy > Indonesia July CPI edges up as forecast > Thai July inflation up but rates to stay low > Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y JUNE > Malaysia's June CPI up 1.6 pct y/y > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y > China June inflation cools further > Philippine June inflation eases, core steady > Taiwan June CPI steady, rate view unchanged > Japan consumer inflation edges up > Inflation speeds up in Indonesia in June > Thai June inflation flat, rates seen steady > S.Korea June inflation at near three-year low {ID:nL3E8HS0M3] > Vietnam inflation at 6.9 pct y/y in June MAY > Singapore May inflation slows to 5.0 pct y/y > China inflation at 2-yr low, economy weak > Taiwan May CPI higher than expected > Philippine inflation eases, rates seen steady > Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases > Indonesia inflation slows, export drop surprises > Thai headline inflation edges up, core eases APRIL > Taiwan April inflation edges up > Singapore April inflation rate on housing costs > Hong Kong April CPI up 4.7 pct on year > India's April inflation accelerates to 10.36 pct > Indonesia inflation picks up to 4.5 pct y/y > S.Korea exports, inflation hit as economy cools > Thai inflation eases, rates still seen on hold > Vietnam April inflation cools to 10.5 pct y/y MARCH > Taiwan March inflation picks up > Singapore inflation picks up as car prices surge > India inflation slows a bit, rate cut still seen > China inflation data keeps policy bias intact > Malaysia March CPI up 2.1 pct y/y, below f'cast > Philippine March inflation slows to 2.5 yr low > Thai March inflation higher, rates seen on hold > Indonesia inflation rate picks up FEBRUARY > Singapore inflation slows but remains elevated > Malaysia Feb CPI up 2.2 pct y/y, below forecast > India's inflation picks up, muddling rate view > China inflation slows sharply as economy cools > Philippine Feb inflation near 2-1/2 year low > S.Korea Feb inflation eases to 14-mth low > Indonesia Feb inflation slows to 3.56 y/y > Thai inflation flat in February > Taiwan Feb CPI falls, rates seen on hold > Vietnam Feb inflation slows to 16.44 pct JANUARY 2012 > Singapore inflation at 8-mo low, pressures stay > India's Jan consumer price inflation 7.65 pct > India wholesale inflation eases to 26-mth low > China inflation at 3-mth high of 4.5 pct > Philippine inflation slows, March rate cut seen > S.Korea exports in shock drop, inflation dips > Indonesia inflation edges up m/m, exports weaken > Thai inflation dips in Jan as flood effect fades > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)