Indonesia reported on Monday that annual inflation in May was 5.47 percent, compared with April's 5.57 percent and the projection in a Reuters poll for 5.62 percent. Thailand said inflation in May was 2.27 percent y/y, below a poll forecast of 2.40 percent. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MAY > Indonesia May inflation eases to 5.47 pct y/y > Thai May inflation at 2.27 pct, below f'cast APRIL > Singapore inflation cools even as GDP surprises > India inflation back in comfort zone after 3 yrs > China Apr inflation picks up, factory prices dip > Philippine Apr CPI at 2.6 pct yr/yr, 13-mth low > Taiwan April CPI +1.04 pct y/y, a 14-month low > Indonesia April inflation eases to 5.57 pct y/y > Thai April inflation slips to 2.42 pct y/y > BOJ in credibility test as core CPI falls again > Vietnam April annual inflation 6.61 pct y/y MARCH > Australia Q1 core consumer prices up 0.3 pct y/y > China March CPI eases, factory prices stubborn > Philippine inflation slows to 3.2 percent y/y > Weak Korea CPI data reinforce case for stimulus > Indonesia March inflation reaches 5.9 pct y/y > Thai March inflation slips but no rate cut seen > Vietnam March inflation eases to 6.64 pct y/y FEBRUARY > Singapore Feb inflation stronger than forecast > Malaysia Feb inflation up 1.5 pct on year > India inflation picks up, rate cut still seen > India CPI picks up, rate cut still seen > Korea Feb inflation eases, gives BOK room to cut > Bangladesh Feb inflation up on food prices > Philippine inflation climbs to 5-month high > Taiwan Feb CPI at 6-mth high due holiday effect > Thailand inflation eases to 3.23 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation at 5.31 pct y/y > Sri Lanka inflation steady at 9.8 pct y/yr JANUARY > India inflation slows to more than 3-year-low > Japan CPI falls, BoJ's 2 pct goal distant > Singapore Jan Inflation rate eases, 3.6 pct y/y > Malaysia Jan inflation ticks up to 1.3 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation eases, could pick up later > Philippine inflation creeps up to 3-mth high > Taiwan January CPI up 1.15 pct, below forecasts > Thai Jan inflation eases, rates seen on hold > Indonesia Jan annual inflation was 4.57 pct DECEMBER > Malaysia's Dec inflation lowest since Feb 2010 > Singapore Dec inflation surprises on upside > India inflation at 3-yr low, buoys rate cut view > Food price spike pushes up China inflation > Thai Dec inflation at highest since Nov 2011 > Indonesia's December inflation at 4.3 pct > Bangladesh inflation picks up, to rise on fuel NOVEMBER > India consumer inflation jumps, output surges > China Nov inflation bounces off 33-mth lows > S.Korea Nov inflation dips, backs rate cut calls > Bangladesh Nov inflation rate at 7.41 pct y/y > Philippine Nov inflation 2.8 pct y/y > Taiwan Nov CPI eases, crank seen holding rate > Thai November inflation at 2.74 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation was 4.32 pct y/y in Nov OCTOBER > Malaysia inflation up 1.3 percent y/y > Singapore slows to 4.0 pct y/y, below forecast > Hong Kong CPI rises 3.8 pct from year earlier > India inflation eases;still too high for comfort > China inflation cools, leaves scope for easing > Philippine Oct CPI rate at 4-mth low > Indonesia Oct inflation at 4.61 pct y/y > Thai Oct inflation steady; rates seen on hold SEPTEMBER > Australia Q3 inflation spikes on energy > Singapore Sept inflation above forecasts > Malaysia's Sept inflation 1.3 percent y/y > Philippine Sept inflation eases to 3.6 pct y/y > Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged > South Korea inflation up,but below c.bank target > Thai inflation up but policy rate seen steady > Indonesia inflation eases, trade slumps AUGUST > Singapore easing on track after Aug inflation > Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, as expected > China inflation up, room for easing narrows > Korea inflation at 12-yr low,more rate cuts seen > Philippine inflation quickens,rates seen steady > Taiwan CPI jumps, rate view unchanged > Indonesian inflation picks up in August JULY > India inflation unexpectedly eases but core up > China consumer inflation falls to 30-month low > Philippine inflation quickens, rates seen steady > Taiwan inflation 2.46 percent, beating forecast > Korea inflation slumps along with the economy > Indonesia July CPI edges up as forecast > Thai July inflation up but rates to stay low > Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y JUNE > Malaysia's June CPI up 1.6 pct y/y > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y > China June inflation cools further > Philippine June inflation eases, core steady > Taiwan June CPI steady, rate view unchanged > Japan consumer inflation edges up > Inflation speeds up in Indonesia in June > Thai June inflation flat, rates seen steady > S.Korea June inflation at near three-year low {ID:nL3E8HS0M3] > Vietnam inflation at 6.9 pct y/y in June MAY > Singapore May inflation slows to 5.0 pct y/y > China inflation at 2-yr low, economy weak > Taiwan May CPI higher than expected > Philippine inflation eases, rates seen steady > Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases > Indonesia inflation slows, export drop surprises > Thai headline inflation edges up, core eases APRIL > Taiwan April inflation edges up > Singapore April inflation rate on housing costs > Hong Kong April CPI up 4.7 pct on year > India's April inflation accelerates to 10.36 pct > Indonesia inflation picks up to 4.5 pct y/y > S.Korea exports, inflation hit as economy cools > Thai inflation eases, rates still seen on hold > Vietnam April inflation cools to 10.5 pct y/y MARCH > Taiwan March inflation picks up > Singapore inflation picks up as car prices surge > India inflation slows a bit, rate cut still seen > China inflation data keeps policy bias intact > Malaysia March CPI up 2.1 pct y/y, below f'cast > Philippine March inflation slows to 2.5 yr low > Thai March inflation higher, rates seen on hold > Indonesia inflation rate picks up FEBRUARY > Singapore inflation slows but remains elevated > Malaysia Feb CPI up 2.2 pct y/y, below forecast > India's inflation picks up, muddling rate view > China inflation slows sharply as economy cools > Philippine Feb inflation near 2-1/2 year low > S.Korea Feb inflation eases to 14-mth low > Indonesia Feb inflation slows to 3.56 y/y > Thai inflation flat in February > Taiwan Feb CPI falls, rates seen on hold > Vietnam Feb inflation slows to 16.44 pct JANUARY 2012 > Singapore inflation at 8-mo low, pressures stay > India's Jan consumer price inflation 7.65 pct > India wholesale inflation eases to 26-mth low > China inflation at 3-mth high of 4.5 pct > Philippine inflation slows, March rate cut seen > S.Korea exports in shock drop, inflation dips > Indonesia inflation edges up m/m, exports weaken > Thai inflation dips in Jan as flood effect fades > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)