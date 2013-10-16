New Zealand consumer prices rose at the quickest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, pushing the annual rate back in to the central bank's target band, and backing views interest rates will start rising early next year. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: SEPTEMBER > NZ Q3 inflation quickens to 2-year high > India WPI inflation surges, rate hike seen > China inflation at 7-mth high on food prices > Bangladesh inflation eases in September > Taiwan Sept CPI rises to highest since April > Philippine inflation hits 3-mth high of 2.7 pct > Thai Sept inflation eases to 1.42 pct > Indonesia has lower m/m prices, trade surplus > S. Korea data suggests subdued growth momentum AUGUST > Japan inflation at 5-yr high, wage gains needed > Singapore inflation picks up for 4th month > India Aug WPI at 6-mth high as food prices soar > India Aug CPI eases marginally to 9.52 pct y/y > China Aug inflation sign of stabilising economy > Philippine Aug inflation eases to 4 yr low > Taiwan CPI eases in August > Thai inflation eases to 1.59 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation in Aug 8.79 pct y/y JULY > Japan consumer inflation hits 5-yr high > Malaysia inflation edges up to 2.0 pct > India headline inflation spikes to 5-month high > India July CPI inflation slows to 9.64 pct y/y > China inflation steady, policy seen neutral > Philippine July inflation at weakest in 4 yr > Korea's July CPI rises to 5-month high JUNE > Japan CPI rises, but BOJ goal still a tall order > China inflation picks up, producer prices slid >Indonesia inflation below f'cast;July seen faster > Thai June inflation steady at 2.25 pct > Vietnam annual inflation at 6.69 pct in June MAY > Japan CPI stops falling, labour market improves > Malaysia May inflation rate at 1.8 pct y/y > India WPI eases but weak FX to stay RBI's hand > India CPI eases to 9.31 pct, still running hot > China May inflation up 2.1 pct, below forecast > Bangladesh inflation eases, could rebound soon > Philippine May inflation steady at 2.6 pct y/y > Taiwan inflation rate at 15-month low in May > Indonesia May inflation eases to 5.47 pct y/y > Thai May inflation at 2.27 pct, below f'cast > Pakistan inflation eases to 5.13 pct y/y APRIL > Singapore inflation cools even as GDP surprises > India inflation back in comfort zone after 3 yrs > China Apr inflation picks up, factory prices dip > Philippine Apr CPI at 2.6 pct yr/yr, 13-mth low > Taiwan April CPI +1.04 pct y/y, a 14-month low > Indonesia April inflation eases to 5.57 pct y/y > Thai April inflation slips to 2.42 pct y/y > BOJ in credibility test as core CPI falls again > Vietnam April annual inflation 6.61 pct y/y MARCH > Australia Q1 core consumer prices up 0.3 pct y/y > China March CPI eases, factory prices stubborn > Philippine inflation slows to 3.2 percent y/y > Weak Korea CPI data reinforce case for stimulus > Indonesia March inflation reaches 5.9 pct y/y > Thai March inflation slips but no rate cut seen > Vietnam March inflation eases to 6.64 pct y/y FEBRUARY > Singapore Feb inflation stronger than forecast > Malaysia Feb inflation up 1.5 pct on year > India inflation picks up, rate cut still seen > India CPI picks up, rate cut still seen > Korea Feb inflation eases, gives BOK room to cut > Bangladesh Feb inflation up on food prices > Philippine inflation climbs to 5-month high > Taiwan Feb CPI at 6-mth high due holiday effect > Thailand inflation eases to 3.23 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation at 5.31 pct y/y > Sri Lanka inflation steady at 9.8 pct y/yr JANUARY 2013 > India inflation slows to more than 3-year-low > Japan CPI falls, BoJ's 2 pct goal distant > Singapore Jan Inflation rate eases, 3.6 pct y/y > Malaysia Jan inflation ticks up to 1.3 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation eases, could pick up later > Philippine inflation creeps up to 3-mth high > Taiwan January CPI up 1.15 pct, below forecasts > Thai Jan inflation eases, rates seen on hold > Indonesia Jan annual inflation was 4.57 pct DECEMBER > Malaysia's Dec inflation lowest since Feb 2010 > Singapore Dec inflation surprises on upside > India inflation at 3-yr low, buoys rate cut view > Food price spike pushes up China inflation > Thai Dec inflation at highest since Nov 2011 > Indonesia's December inflation at 4.3 pct > Bangladesh inflation picks up, to rise on fuel NOVEMBER > India consumer inflation jumps, output surges > China Nov inflation bounces off 33-mth lows > S.Korea Nov inflation dips, backs rate cut calls > Bangladesh Nov inflation rate at 7.41 pct y/y > Philippine Nov inflation 2.8 pct y/y > Taiwan Nov CPI eases, crank seen holding rate > Thai November inflation at 2.74 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation was 4.32 pct y/y in Nov OCTOBER > Malaysia inflation up 1.3 percent y/y > Singapore slows to 4.0 pct y/y, below forecast > Hong Kong CPI rises 3.8 pct from year earlier > India inflation eases;still too high for comfort > China inflation cools, leaves scope for easing > Philippine Oct CPI rate at 4-mth low > Indonesia Oct inflation at 4.61 pct y/y > Thai Oct inflation steady; SEPTEMBER > Australia Q3 inflation spikes on energy > Singapore Sept inflation above forecasts > Malaysia's Sept inflation 1.3 percent y/y > Philippine Sept inflation eases to 3.6 pct y/y > Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged > South Korea inflation up,but below c.bank target > Thai inflation up but policy rate seen steady > Indonesia inflation eases, trade slumps AUGUST > Singapore easing on track after Aug inflation > Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, as expected > China inflation up, room for easing narrows > Korea inflation at 12-yr low,more rate cuts seen > Philippine inflation quickens,rates seen steady > Taiwan CPI jumps, rate view unchanged > Indonesian inflation picks up in August JULY > India inflation unexpectedly eases but core up > China consumer inflation falls to 30-month low > Philippine inflation quickens, rates seen steady > Taiwan inflation 2.46 percent, beating forecast > Korea inflation slumps along with the economy > Indonesia July CPI edges up as forecast > Thai July inflation up but rates to stay low > Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y JUNE > Malaysia's June CPI up 1.6 pct y/y > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y > China June inflation cools further > Philippine June inflation eases, core steady > Taiwan June CPI steady, rate view unchanged > Japan consumer inflation edges up > Inflation speeds up in Indonesia in June > Thai June inflation flat, rates seen steady > S.Korea June inflation at near three-year low {ID:nL3E8HS0M3] > Vietnam inflation at 6.9 pct y/y in June MAY 2012 > Singapore May inflation slows to 5.0 pct y/y > China inflation at 2-yr low, economy weak > Taiwan May CPI higher than expected > Philippine inflation eases, rates seen steady > Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases > Indonesia inflation slows, export drop surprises > Thai headline inflation edges up, core eases