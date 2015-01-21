New Zealand's annual inflation rate dipped to its lowest level in 18 months in the fourth quarter as a sharp drop in global oil prices fed through to petrol pumps, leaving the central bank likely to keep rates on hold for the rest of 2015. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: DECEMBER > New Zealand annual CPI hits 18-mth low in Q4 > Bangladesh Dec inflation eases for 5th month > Philippine inflation slows to 16-mth low > Taiwan Dec CPI +0.6 pct y/y, in line with forecasts > Thai inflation raises chances of rate cut soon > Indonesa inflation at near 6-year high > S.Korea Dec inflation rate at lowest since 1999 NOVEMBER > Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ challenge > Singapore Nov headline CPI shrinks y/y > Malaysia Nov inflation pace rises to 3.0 pct y/y > Bangladesh Nov inflation eases for 4th month > China Nov prices weaker than expected > Philippines' Nov inflation slows to one-year low > Taiwan's November CPI eases, below forecast > S.Korea CPI at 9-mth low, builds case for rate cut > Indonesia inflation rate spikes to 6.23 pct y/y > Thai Nov inflation eases to 5-year low OCTOBER > Singapore inflation near a five-year low in Oct > Malaysia's Oct inflation at 2.8 pct y/y/ > India's slowing inflation builds case for rate cut > China inflation hovers near 5-year low > Bangladesh inflation cools for a 3rd month > Philippines says lower CPI means rate-hike pause > S.Korea inflation up, but cbank has leeway > Thai inflation falls to year-low of 1.48 pct > Indonesia Oct inflation rate rises to 4.83 pct SEPTEMBER > Philippines cen. bank: Can pause hikes as CPI slows > BOJ surprises with more easing as prices fade > Singapore core inflation slips to 1.9 pct y/y > Malaysia inflation drops back below 3 pct > Bangladesh annual inflation cools in Sept > China Sept inflation cools to near 5-year low > Tamer Indian food prices send inflation lower > S.Korea inflation eases to 7-month low > Philippine headline inflation slows, core steady > Indonesia annual inflation rate rises to 4.53 pct > Thai Sept inflation slows to 9-mth low at 1.75 pct AUGUST > Singapore Aug headline inflation at 6-month low > India's WPI eases to lowest in nearly 5 years > China Aug inflation cools more than expected > Philippines Aug core inflation at 17-month high > Taiwan August inflation edges over target > Bangladesh annual inflation cools in August > S Korea inflation at 5-month low in August > Thai Aug inflation eases for 3rd straight month > Indonesia inflation rate eases in August JULY > Singapore's July inflation eases to 4-month low > Malaysia July inflation at 3.2 pct y/y > India's price pressures simmering > China posts benign July consumer inflation > Bangladesh annual inflation quickens in July > Philippine CPI near 3-yr highs, rate hike eyed > Japan consumer inflation eases in June > Taiwan July CPI quickens to 1.75 pct y/y > Indonesia July inflation eases to 4.53 pct y/y > Thai July headline inflation at 4-month low > Vietnam's July inflation slows to 4.94 pct y/y JUNE > Bangladesh 2013-14 inflation pace quickens on food > Australia core inflation surprisingly high > Singapore June CPI +1.8 pct y/y > Malaysia annual inflation at 3.3 pct in June > New Zealand Q2 consumer prices +0.3 pct q/q > China June inflation cools, more stimulus eyed > Taiwan CPI quickens in June > Philippine inflation slows,rate hike still possible > South Korea June inflation steady at 1.7 pct y/y > Thai June headline inflation eases to 2.35 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation eases, May has a trade surplus MAY > Singapore May CPI +2.7 pct y/y > Malaysia May inflation eases to 3.2 percent > Philippine inflation climbs to 2-1/2-yr high > Taiwan CPI eases to 1.61 pct, below forecasts > S.Korea May inflation at 19-month high > Thai May inflation at 14-month high of 2.62 pct > Indonesia May inflation edges up to 7.32 pct y/y > Vietnam inflation edges up in May to 4.72 pct APRIL > Japan inflation picks up in April > Singapore April CPI +2.5 pct y/y > HK April CPI raises 3.7 pct y/y > Malaysia inflation dips to 3.4 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation eases in April > Philippine April CPI slightly up > Indonesia inflation eases again in April > Thai April headline inflation rises to 2.45 pct MARCH > Philippines March inflation at 4-month low > Korea March inflation at 1.3 pct y/y, 7-mth high > Thai March headline inflation rates edges up > Indonesia March inflation eased to 7.32 pct y/y > Vietnam March inflation eases to 4.39 pct FEBRUARY > Singapore Feb CPI 0.4 pct y/y, lowest in 4 years > Malaysia inflation hits 32-month high > Rates seen on hold for now as India prices cool > Bangladesh inflation cools in Feb > Philippine inflation unexpectedly eases in Feb > Thai Feb headline inflation at 1.96 pct y/y > Indonesia Feb inflation eases, below forecast JANUARY 2014 > Singapore inflation eases to near 4-year low > Malaysia Jan inflation hits 27-month high > India WPI inflation eases to 8-month low > India CPI slows but output contracts again > Philippines sees inflation pressuring rates > Bangladesh inflation quickens for third month > Indonesia Jan annual inflation rate at 8.22 pct > Thai Jan inflation rises to 1.93 pct y/y DECEMBER > Singapore Dec inflation eases to +1.5 pct y/y > Malaysia inflation jumps, government feels heat > Australia inflation spikes, limits rates scope > NZ Q4 CPI ticks up, puts Jan rate hike in view > India headline inflation eases to 5-mth low > China inflation hit 7-month low in December > Philippine inflation at 2-year high of 4.1 pct > Bangladesh inflation quickens on political woes > Indonesia inflation rate edges up in Dec > Thai Dec headline inflation rate 1.67 pct > S.Korea annual CPI change +1.1 pct in Dec NOVEMBER > India Nov retail inflation at 11.24 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation picks up as protests mount > Philippine cbank sees brief inflation burst > Pakistan inflation picks up to 10.9 pct > Thailand Nov headline rate rises to 1.92 pct > Indonesia inflation up slightly to 8.37 pct y/y > S.Korea inflation pace quickens to 0.9 pct y/y > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian 