China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November, while factories
were plagued by persistent producer price deflation in another sign that
Beijing's year-long easing efforts have yet to restore momentum to a fragile
economy.
NOVEMBER
> China inflation up, produce price deflation endures
> Taiwan's consumer price index rises 0.53 pct y/y
> Philippine Nov inflation quickens to 5-month high
> Indonesia pace falls, but c.bank seen holding rates
> Thai consumer prices fall for 11th straight month
OCTOBER
> India's retail inflation hits a four-month high
> China inflation cools further, to 1.3 pct y/y
> Malaysian October inflation at 2.5 pct y/y
> Singapore core inflation slows from 6-month high
> Philippine inflation steady at record low 0.4 pct
> Indonesian inflation eases, but rate cut must wait
> Thai consumer prices fall for 10th straight month
SEPTEMBER
> Malaysia inflation cooler than expected in Sept
> China Sept inflation cooler than expected
> Rising food prices push India's Sept CPI up
> India WPI falls for 11th straight month
> Philippine Sept inflation slows to record low
> Indonesia annual inflation rate cools to 6.83 pct
> Thai consumer prices fall for 9th straight month
AUGUST
> Cooling inflation in India boosts rate cut views
> China deflation fears up, producer prices drop
> Philippine Aug inflation eases for 6th month
> Bangladesh inflation cools in Aug, can rise again
> Thai consumer prices fall for 8th month
> Indonesia inflation unexpectedly cools in August
JULY
> Japan inflation stalls and spending slides
> Singapore July core inflation edges higher
> Malaysia July inflation picks up more than expected
> HK July CPI up 2.5 pct y/y
> China producer prices slide to 6-year low
> Philippines July inflation record low 0.8 pct
> Taiwan July consumer prices fall 0.66 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation rises on Ramadan demand
> Indonesia rate 7.26 y/y, higher than expectations
> Thai consumer prices fall for 7th straight month
JUNE
> Japan June inflation stalls
> Singapore's consumer prices slip for eighth month
> New Zealand inflation pace rises in Q2
> Malaysia June inflation pace picks up
> China inflation edges up slightly in June
> India's wholesale prices fall 2.4 pct y/y
> Japan wholesale prices fall 2.4 pct in June
> Philippines' June inflation slowest in 21 years
> Indonesia inflation rate rises again
> Thai consumer prices fall for 6th month
MAY
> India's wholesale prices fall 2.36 pct y/y
> China May consumer inflation eases
> Japan core CPI rises 0.1 pct y/y
> Singapore core CPI hits 5-year low
> Vietnam's May inflation at 0.95 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation cools for 1st time since Feb
> Philippine inflation eases to 9-year low
> Indonesia May inflation rate at 5-month high
> Thai May CPI declines 1.27 pct y/y
APRIL
> India's cooling inflation boost odds for rate cut
> Thai consumer prices fall for 4th month in April
> Australia Q1 inflation benign, no bar to rate cut
> Japan April core CPI rises 0.3 pct y/y/
> Singapore April CPI posts biggest drop in 5 yr
> China April inflation muted, at 1.5 pct y/y
> Philippine April inflation at 2.2 pct y/y
> Indonesia inflation in April rises to 6.79 pct y/y
MARCH
> Subdued Japan inflation keeps BOJ under pressure
> China inflation says at 1.4 pct y/y in March
> Philippine March inflation eases to 2.4 pct
> Bangladesh inflation picks up on political unrest
> Indonesia inflation rate edges up
> Thai consumer prices fall for 3rd month
> Weak Korea inflation adds to rate-cut pressure
FEBRUARY
> Singapore Feb prices fall for 4th straight month
> China Feb consumer inflation rebounds
> India retail inflation edges up for 3rd month
> Bangladesh inflation rate rises due to unrest
> Philippine inflation picks up, reaches 2.5 pct
> Indonesia inflation slows more than expected
> Thai consumers prices fall for a 2nd month
JANUARY 2015
> Singapore Jan CPI has biggest fall since Dec 2009 [
> India wholesale prices post biggest fall since 2009
> China January inflation hits 5-year low
> Taiwan prices post biggest fall since 2009
> Philippine inflation slows for 5th month
> Australia Q4 core inflation surprisingly high
> Thai consumer prices fall for 1st time since 2009
> Indonesia Jan inflation eases more than expected
DECEMBER
> Singapore Dec CPI falls, crank sees risk to prices
> Weak Japan inflation pressures BOJ
> New Zealand annual CPI hits 18-mth low in Q4
> Bangladesh Dec inflation eases for 5th month
> Philippine inflation slows to 16-mth low
> China Dec inflation near 5-year low
> Taiwan Dec CPI +0.6 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
> Thai inflation raises chances of rate cut soon
> Indonesia inflation at near 6-year high
> S.Korea Dec inflation rate at lowest since 1999
NOVEMBER
> Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ challenge
> Singapore Nov headline CPI shrinks y/y
> Malaysia Nov inflation pace rises to 3.0 pct y/y
> Bangladesh Nov inflation eases for 4th month
> China Nov prices weaker than expected
> Philippines' Nov inflation slows to one-year low
> Taiwan's November CPI eases, below forecast
> S.Korea CPI at 9-mth low, builds case for rate cut
> Indonesia inflation rate spikes to 6.23 pct y/y
> Thai Nov inflation eases to 5-year low
