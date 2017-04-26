Australian consumer price inflation tiptoed atop 2 percent last quarter for the first time since 2014 as petrol, health care and education got more expensive, a hopeful sign that the danger of deflation had likely passed for this cycle. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Australia inflation highest since 2014 in Q1 > Fuel prices drive India's inflation to 5-month high > China producer inflation has 1st fall in 7 months > Philippine inflation rises at fastest pace in 2 yrs > Taiwan CPI rises 0.18 pct y/y, below forecast > S.Korea inflation rate jumps to near 5-year high > Indonesian inflation rate cools to 3.61 pct > Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Rising food prices push up Indian retail inflation > China producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years > Bangladesh inflation quickens as food prices surge > Philippine inflation rate at highest in 27 months > Taiwan Feb CPI dips, but up slightly in Jan-Feb > Japan core inflation rises for 1st time in over a yr > S.Korea's Feb inflation pulls back, demand seen slack > Indonesian inflation rate increases to 3.83 pct y/y > Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast > Vietnam inflation rate slows to 5.02 pct y/y JANUARY 2017 > Singapore CPI highest in 2 yrs, easing bets recede > Malaysia inflation at 3.2 pct y/y, highest since Feb > Hong Kong price index rises 1.3 pct y/y > China inflation picks up to multi-year highs > Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five yrs > Philippine inflation at more than two-year high > S.Korea inflation hits 2 pct y/y, highest since 2012 > Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49 pct > Thai prices rise 1.55 pct y/y, most since Sept 2014 DECEMBER > Japan core consumer prices fall 0.2 pct y/y > Singapore CPI rises for first time in 2 years > Malaysia inflation at 1.8 pct y/y, same as November > India's cash crunch tamps down retail inflation > China producer prices jump at fastest pace in 5 yrs > Philippine inflation hits 2-year high on food prices > Indonesia inflation pace eases more than expected > S.Korea inflation inches down as utility costs fall > Vietnam inflation quickens to 2.66 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation cools for second straight month > Pakistan inflation eases to 3.70 pct in December NOVEMBER > Japan consumer prices slump, look for 2017 rebound > Malaysia inflation rate is above-forecast at 1.8 pct > Cash crackdown drops India retail inflation rate > Philippine inflation speeds to 21-month high > Taiwan CPI up 1.97 pct y/y, tops forecasts > Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.38 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation climbs to highest in 7 months > Thai prices rise for 8th straight month > China producer prices rise at fastest pace in 5 yrs OCTOBER > Singapore Oct headline CPI falls 0.1 pct y/y > India cooling inflation bolsters rate cut hopes > China PPI tops expectations, consumer prices also up > Philippine Oct headline inflation at 2.3 pct > Indonesia inflation picks up to fastest in 4 months > S.Korea consumer inflation 1.3 pct y/y, same as Oct SEPTEMBER > India CPI at 13-month low, room for more rate cuts > Philippine inflation quickens to 18-mth high > South Korea inflation hits 7-month high > Taiwan Sept CPI rises less than expected > Indonesia inflation picks up to 3.07 pct y/y > Thai consumer prices rise for 6th month > Bangladesh inflation picks up as food prices surge AUGUST > Japan core prices fall for 6th month despite BOJ > India inflation at 5-mth low, fuels rate cut hopes > China CPI slows, but PPI deflation moderates > Indonesia's CPI below 3 pct for 1st time since 2009 > Thai consumer prices rise for a 5th straight month JULY > Singapore headline CPI falls 0.7 pct y/y/ > India's retail inflation stays above cbank target > China consumer inflation cools on slower food prices > Taiwan CPI rises more than forecast in July > Philippine inflation steady at 1.9 pct > South Korea inflation eases to 10-month low > Indonesia annual inflation pace slows to 3.21 pct > Thai consumer prices rise for 4th straight month JUNE > Australia Q2 inflation +0.4 pct q/q, 1.0 pct y/y > Singapore headline CPI falls a 20th month y/y > Malaysia inflation 1.6 pct y/y, below forecast > India inflation near 2-yr high, cools rate hopes > China inflation eases further, more stimulus seen > Philippine inflation speeds up to 14-month high > Taiwan CPI rises 0.9 pct y/y, below forecast > S.Korea inflation stays steady from May > Thai consumer prices rise for a 3rd month in June > Indonesia inflation rates picks up to 3.45 pct > Pakistan inflation rate inches up to 3.19 pct y/y MAY > S'pore headline CPI down 1.6 pct, worse-than-forecast > Philippines' May inflation highest in a year > China May inflation muted, but PPI deflation eases > South Korea May inflation eases to 4-month low > Indonesia May inflation eases to 3.33 pct > Malaysia May inflation slows to 2.0 pct, meets f'cast > Thai consumer prices rise for 2nd month APRIL > China CPI less than f'cast, PPI deflation eases again > S.Korea April inflation holds at 1.0 pct on oil drag > Philippine annual inflation steady at 1.1 pct > Taiwan CPI rises 1.88 pct y/y, more than forecast > Malaysia April CPI up at 2.1 pct, driven by food > Indonesia annual inflation rates slows to 3.60 pct > Thai prices rise for first time since Dec 2014 MARCH 2016 > Malaysia inflation falls to 2.6 pct, below forecast > China's producer price deflation eases in March > Taiwan March CPI rises 2 pct y/y on food increases > Pakistan March inflation eases to 3.94 pct y/y > Thai consumer prices fall for 15th straight month > Indonesia inflation pace steady in March > S.Korea inflation at 1.0 pct, weaker than expected > Philippine headline inflation rises to 1.1 pct > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)