Indonesia reported a pick-up in inflation in January due to higher prices
for food, beverages and tobacco products. The annual headline inflation rate was
4.57 percent, compared with 4.3 percent in December and a poll forecast of 4.5
percent.
(Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)