Malaysia's consumer price index MYCPI=ECI rose 2.0 percent in July from a year earlier, meeting expectations, data from the Statistics Department showed on Wednesday. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: JULY > Malaysia inflation edges up to 2.0 pct > India headline inflation spikes to 5-month high > India July CPI inflation slows to 9.64 pct y/y > China inflation steady, policy seen neutral > Phillipine July inflation at weakest in 4 yrs > Korea's July CPI rises to 5-month high JUNE > Japan CPI rises, but BOJ goal still a tall order > China inflation picks up, producer prices slid >Indonesia inflation below f'cast;July seen faster > Thai June inflation steady at 2.25 pct > Vietnam annual inflation at 6.69 pct in June MAY > Japan CPI stops falling, labour market improves > Malaysia May inflation rate at 1.8 pct y/y > India WPI eases but weak FX to stay RBI's hand > India CPI eases to 9.31 pct, still running hot > China May inflation up 2.1 pct, below forecast > Bangladesh inflation eases, could rebound soon > Philippine May inflation steady at 2.6 pct y/y > Taiwan inflation rate at 15-month low in May > Indonesia May inflation eases to 5.47 pct y/y > Thai May inflation at 2.27 pct, below f'cast > Pakistan inflation eases to 5.13 pct y/y APRIL > Singapore inflation cools even as GDP surprises > India inflation back in comfort zone after 3 yrs > China Apr inflation picks up, factory prices dip > Philippine Apr CPI at 2.6 pct yr/yr, 13-mth low > Taiwan April CPI +1.04 pct y/y, a 14-month low > Indonesia April inflation eases to 5.57 pct y/y > Thai April inflation slips to 2.42 pct y/y > BOJ in credibility test as core CPI falls again > Vietnam April annual inflation 6.61 pct y/y MARCH > Australia Q1 core consumer prices up 0.3 pct y/y > China March CPI eases, factory prices stubborn > Philippine inflation slows to 3.2 percent y/y > Weak Korea CPI data reinforce case for stimulus > Indonesia March inflation reaches 5.9 pct y/y > Thai March inflation slips but no rate cut seen > Vietnam March inflation eases to 6.64 pct y/y FEBRUARY > Singapore Feb inflation stronger than forecast > Malaysia Feb inflation up 1.5 pct on year > India inflation picks up, rate cut still seen > India CPI picks up, rate cut still seen > Korea Feb inflation eases, gives BOK room to cut > Bangladesh Feb inflation up on food prices > Philippine inflation climbs to 5-month high > Taiwan Feb CPI at 6-mth high due holiday effect > Thailand inflation eases to 3.23 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation at 5.31 pct y/y > Sri Lanka inflation steady at 9.8 pct y/yr JANUARY 2013 > India inflation slows to more than 3-year-low > Japan CPI falls, BoJ's 2 pct goal distant > Singapore Jan Inflation rate eases, 3.6 pct y/y > Malaysia Jan inflation ticks up to 1.3 pct y/y > Bangladesh inflation eases, could pick up later > Philippine inflation creeps up to 3-mth high > Taiwan January CPI up 1.15 pct, below forecasts > Thai Jan inflation eases, rates seen on hold > Indonesia Jan annual inflation was 4.57 pct DECEMBER > Malaysia's Dec inflation lowest since Feb 2010 > Singapore Dec inflation surprises on upside > India inflation at 3-yr low, buoys rate cut view > Food price spike pushes up China inflation > Thai Dec inflation at highest since Nov 2011 > Indonesia's December inflation at 4.3 pct > Bangladesh inflation picks up, to rise on fuel NOVEMBER > India consumer inflation jumps, output surges > China Nov inflation bounces off 33-mth lows > S.Korea Nov inflation dips, backs rate cut calls > Bangladesh Nov inflation rate at 7.41 pct y/y > Philippine Nov inflation 2.8 pct y/y > Taiwan Nov CPI eases, crank seen holding rate > Thai November inflation at 2.74 pct y/y > Indonesia inflation was 4.32 pct y/y in Nov OCTOBER > Malaysia inflation up 1.3 percent y/y > Singapore slows to 4.0 pct y/y, below forecast > Hong Kong CPI rises 3.8 pct from year earlier > India inflation eases;still too high for comfort > China inflation cools, leaves scope for easing > Philippine Oct CPI rate at 4-mth low > Indonesia Oct inflation at 4.61 pct y/y > Thai Oct inflation steady; rates seen on hold SEPTEMBER > Australia Q3 inflation spikes on energy > Singapore Sept inflation above forecasts > Malaysia's Sept inflation 1.3 percent y/y > Philippine Sept inflation eases to 3.6 pct y/y > Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged > South Korea inflation up,but below c.bank target > Thai inflation up but policy rate seen steady > Indonesia inflation eases, trade slumps AUGUST > Singapore easing on track after Aug inflation > Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, as expected > China inflation up, room for easing narrows > Korea inflation at 12-yr low,more rate cuts seen > Philippine inflation quickens,rates seen steady > Taiwan CPI jumps, rate view unchanged > Indonesian inflation picks up in August JULY > India inflation unexpectedly eases but core up > China consumer inflation falls to 30-month low > Philippine inflation quickens, rates seen steady > Taiwan inflation 2.46 percent, beating forecast > Korea inflation slumps along with the economy > Indonesia July CPI edges up as forecast > Thai July inflation up but rates to stay low > Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.35 pct y/y JUNE > Malaysia's June CPI up 1.6 pct y/y > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y > China June inflation cools further > Philippine June inflation eases, core steady > Taiwan June CPI steady, rate view unchanged > Japan consumer inflation edges up > Inflation speeds up in Indonesia in June > Thai June inflation flat, rates seen steady > S.Korea June inflation at near three-year low {ID:nL3E8HS0M3] > Vietnam inflation at 6.9 pct y/y in June MAY 2012 > Singapore May inflation slows to 5.0 pct y/y > China inflation at 2-yr low, economy weak > Taiwan May CPI higher than expected > Philippine inflation eases, rates seen steady > Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases > Indonesia inflation slows, export drop surprises > Thai headline inflation edges up, core eases > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials Access to some items may depend on subscription level (Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)