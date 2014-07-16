Malaysia's consumer price index in June rose 3.3 percent from a year
earlier, marginally above expectations and the level a month earlier, data from
the Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.
New Zealand's consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in the three months to June
30, to be 1.6 percent higher than a year ago, according to Statistics New
Zealand on Wednesday.
JUNE
> Malaysia annual inflation at 3.3 pct in June
> New Zealand Q2 consumer prices +0.3 pct q/q
> China June inflation cools, more stimulus eyed
> Taiwan CPI quickens in June
> Philippine inflation slows,rate hike still possible
> South Korea June inflation steady at 1.7 pct y/y
> Thai June headline inflation eases to 2.35 pct y/y
> Indonesia inflation eases, May has a trade surplus
MAY
> Singapore May CPI +2.7 pct y/y
> Malaysia May inflation eases to 3.2 percent
> Philippine inflation climbs to 2-1/2-yr high
> Taiwan CPI eases to 1.61 pct, below forecasts
> S.Korea May inflation at 19-month high
> Thai May inflation at 14-month high of 2.62 pct
> Indonesia May inflation edges up to 7.32 pct y/y
> Vietnam inflation edges up in May to 4.72 pct
APRIL
> Japan inflation picks up in April
> Singapore April CPI +2.5 pct y/y
> HK April CPI raises 3.7 pct y/y
> Malaysia inflation dips to 3.4 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation eases in April
> Philippine April CPI slightly up
> Indonesia inflation eases again in April
> Thai April headline inflation rises to 2.45 pct
MARCH
> Philippines March inflation at 4-month low
> Korea March inflation at 1.3 pct y/y, 7-mth high
> Thai March headline inflation rates edges up
> Indonesia March inflation eased to 7.32 pct y/y
> Vietnam March inflation eases to 4.39 pct
FEBRUARY
> Singapore Feb CPI 0.4 pct y/y, lowest in 4 years
> Malaysia inflation hits 32-month high
> Rates seen on hold for now as India prices cool
> Bangladesh inflation cools in Feb
> Philippine inflation unexpectedly eases in Feb
> Thai Feb headline inflation at 1.96 pct y/y
> Indonesia Feb inflation eases, below forecast
JANUARY 2014
> Singapore inflation eases to near 4-year low
> Malaysia Jan inflation hits 27-month high
> India WPI inflation eases to 8-month low
> India CPI slows but output contracts again
> Philippines sees inflation pressuring rates
> Bangladesh inflation quickens for third month
> Indonesia Jan annual inflation rate at 8.22 pct
> Thai Jan inflation rises to 1.93 pct y/y
DECEMBER
> Singapore Dec inflation eases to +1.5 pct y/y
> Malaysia inflation jumps, government feels heat
> Australia inflation spikes, limits rates scope
> NZ Q4 CPI ticks up, puts Jan rate hike in view
> India headline inflation eases to 5-mth low
> China inflation hit 7-month low in December
> Philippine inflation at 2-year high of 4.1 pct
> Bangladesh inflation quickens on political woes
> Indonesia inflation rate edges up in Dec
> Thai Dec headline inflation rate 1.67 pct
> S.Korea annual CPI change +1.1 pct in Dec
NOVEMBER
> India Nov retail inflation at 11.24 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation picks up as protests mount
> Philippine cbank sees brief inflation burst
> Pakistan inflation picks up to 10.9 pct
> Thailand Nov headline rate rises to 1.92 pct
> Indonesia inflation up slightly to 8.37 pct y/y
> S.Korea inflation pace quickens to 0.9 pct y/y
OCTOBER
> Philippine Oct inflation at 7-mth high
> Taiwan Oct inflation 0.64 pct y/y, core 0.16 pct
> Thai annual inflation at 1.46 pct in October
> Indonesia Oct inflation at 8.32 pct y/y
> S.Korean inflation at slowest in 14 years
> Bangladesh inflation eases to 7.03 pct y/y
SEPTEMBER
> Japan CPI another signal deflation exit nearing
> NZ Q3 inflation quickens to 2-year high
> Singapore inflation lower than expected
> India WPI inflation surges, rate hike seen
> China inflation at 7-mth high on food prices
> Bangladesh inflation eases in September
> Taiwan Sept CPI rises to highest since April
> Philippine inflation hits 3-mth high of 2.7 pct
> Thai Sept inflation eases to 1.42 pct
> Indonesia has lower m/m prices, trade surplus
> S. Korea data suggests subdued growth momentum
AUGUST
> Japan inflation at 5-yr high, wage gains needed
> Singapore inflation picks up for 4th month
> India Aug WPI at 6-mth high as food prices soar
> India Aug CPI eases marginally to 9.52 pct y/y
> China Aug inflation sign of stabilising economy
> Philippine Aug inflation eases to 4 yr low
> Taiwan CPI eases in August
> Thai inflation eases to 1.59 pct y/y
> Indonesia inflation in Aug 8.79 pct y/y
JULY
> Japan consumer inflation hits 5-yr high
> Malaysia inflation edges up to 2.0 pct
> India headline inflation spikes to 5-month high
> India July CPI inflation slows to 9.64 pct y/y
> China inflation steady, policy seen neutral
> Philippine July inflation at weakest in 4 yr
> Korea's July CPI rises to 5-month high
JUNE
> Japan CPI rises, but BOJ goal still a tall order
> China inflation picks up, producer prices slid
>Indonesia inflation below f'cast;July seen faster
> Thai June inflation steady at 2.25 pct
> Vietnam annual inflation at 6.69 pct in June
(Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)