Singapore said on Monday its October consumer price index was 0.1 percent
higher than a year earlier, the smallest increase on an annual basis since
December 2009.
To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets:
OCTOBER
> Singapore inflation near a five-year low in Oct
> Malaysia's Oct inflation at 2.8 pct y/y/
> India's slowing inflation builds case for rate cut
> China inflation hovers near 5-year low
> Bangladesh inflation cools for a 3rd month
> Philippines says lower CPI means rate-hike pause
> S.Korea inflation up, but cbank has leeway
> Thai inflation falls to year-low of 1.48 pct
> Indonesia Oct inflation rate rises to 4.83 pct
SEPTEMBER
> Philippines cen. bank: Can pause hikes as CPI slows
> BOJ surprises with more easing as prices fade
> Singapore core inflation slips to 1.9 pct y/y
> Malaysia inflation drops back below 3 pct
> Bangladesh annual inflation cools in Sept
> China Sept inflation cools to near 5-year low
> Tamer Indian food prices send inflation lower
> S.Korea inflation eases to 7-month low
> Philippine headline inflation slows, core steady
> Indonesia annual inflation rate rises to 4.53 pct
> Thai Sept inflation slows to 9-mth low at 1.75 pct
AUGUST
> Singapore Aug headline inflation at 6-month low
> India's WPI eases to lowest in nearly 5 years
> China Aug inflation cools more than expected
> Philippines Aug core inflation at 17-month high
> Taiwan August inflation edges over target
> Bangladesh annual inflation cools in August
> S Korea inflation at 5-month low in August
> Thai Aug inflation eases for 3rd straight month
> Indonesia inflation rate eases in August
JULY
> Singapore's July inflation eases to 4-month low
> Malaysia July inflation at 3.2 pct y/y
> India's price pressures simmering
> China posts benign July consumer inflation
> Bangladesh annual inflation quickens in July
> Philippine CPI near 3-yr highs, rate hike eyed
> Japan consumer inflation eases in June
> Taiwan July CPI quickens to 1.75 pct y/y
> Indonesia July inflation eases to 4.53 pct y/y
> Thai July headline inflation at 4-month low
> Vietnam's July inflation slows to 4.94 pct y/y
JUNE
> Bangladesh 2013-14 inflation pace quickens on food
> Australia core inflation surprisingly high
> Singapore June CPI +1.8 pct y/y
> Malaysia annual inflation at 3.3 pct in June
> New Zealand Q2 consumer prices +0.3 pct q/q
> China June inflation cools, more stimulus eyed
> Taiwan CPI quickens in June
> Philippine inflation slows,rate hike still possible
> South Korea June inflation steady at 1.7 pct y/y
> Thai June headline inflation eases to 2.35 pct y/y
> Indonesia inflation eases, May has a trade surplus
MAY
> Singapore May CPI +2.7 pct y/y
> Malaysia May inflation eases to 3.2 percent
> Philippine inflation climbs to 2-1/2-yr high
> Taiwan CPI eases to 1.61 pct, below forecasts
> S.Korea May inflation at 19-month high
> Thai May inflation at 14-month high of 2.62 pct
> Indonesia May inflation edges up to 7.32 pct y/y
> Vietnam inflation edges up in May to 4.72 pct
APRIL
> Japan inflation picks up in April
> Singapore April CPI +2.5 pct y/y
> HK April CPI raises 3.7 pct y/y
> Malaysia inflation dips to 3.4 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation eases in April
> Philippine April CPI slightly up
> Indonesia inflation eases again in April
> Thai April headline inflation rises to 2.45 pct
MARCH
> Philippines March inflation at 4-month low
> Korea March inflation at 1.3 pct y/y, 7-mth high
> Thai March headline inflation rates edges up
> Indonesia March inflation eased to 7.32 pct y/y
> Vietnam March inflation eases to 4.39 pct
FEBRUARY
> Singapore Feb CPI 0.4 pct y/y, lowest in 4 years
> Malaysia inflation hits 32-month high
> Rates seen on hold for now as India prices cool
> Bangladesh inflation cools in Feb
> Philippine inflation unexpectedly eases in Feb
> Thai Feb headline inflation at 1.96 pct y/y
> Indonesia Feb inflation eases, below forecast
JANUARY 2014
> Singapore inflation eases to near 4-year low
> Malaysia Jan inflation hits 27-month high
> India WPI inflation eases to 8-month low
> India CPI slows but output contracts again
> Philippines sees inflation pressuring rates
> Bangladesh inflation quickens for third month
> Indonesia Jan annual inflation rate at 8.22 pct
> Thai Jan inflation rises to 1.93 pct y/y
DECEMBER
> Singapore Dec inflation eases to +1.5 pct y/y
> Malaysia inflation jumps, government feels heat
> Australia inflation spikes, limits rates scope
> NZ Q4 CPI ticks up, puts Jan rate hike in view
> India headline inflation eases to 5-mth low
> China inflation hit 7-month low in December
> Philippine inflation at 2-year high of 4.1 pct
> Bangladesh inflation quickens on political woes
> Indonesia inflation rate edges up in Dec
> Thai Dec headline inflation rate 1.67 pct
> S.Korea annual CPI change +1.1 pct in Dec
NOVEMBER
> India Nov retail inflation at 11.24 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation picks up as protests mount
> Philippine cbank sees brief inflation burst
> Pakistan inflation picks up to 10.9 pct
> Thailand Nov headline rate rises to 1.92 pct
> Indonesia inflation up slightly to 8.37 pct y/y
> S.Korea inflation pace quickens to 0.9 pct y/y
OCTOBER
> Philippine Oct inflation at 7-mth high
> Taiwan Oct inflation 0.64 pct y/y, core 0.16 pct
> Thai annual inflation at 1.46 pct in October
> Indonesia Oct inflation at 8.32 pct y/y
> S.Korean inflation at slowest in 14 years
> Bangladesh inflation eases to 7.03 pct y/y
(Compiled by Asia Economics and Markets Desk)