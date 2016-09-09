China's consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest pace in almost a year
in August, pulled down by abating food costs, although an encouraging moderation
in producer price deflation added to growing evidence of a steadying economy.
AUGUST
> China CPI slows, but PPI deflation moderates
> Indonesia's CPI below 3 pct for 1st time since 2009
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 5th straight month
JULY
> Singapore headline CPI falls 0.7 pct y/y/
> India's retail inflation stays above cbank target
> China consumer inflation cools on slower food prices
> Taiwan CPI rises more than forecast in July
> Philippine inflation steady at 1.9 pct
> South Korea inflation eases to 10-month low
> Indonesia annual inflation pace slows to 3.21 pct
> Thai consumer prices rise for 4th straight month
JUNE
> Australia Q2 inflation +0.4 pct q/q, 1.0 pct y/y
> Singapore headline CPI falls a 20th month y/y
> Malaysia inflation 1.6 pct y/y, below forecast
> India inflation near 2-yr high, cools rate hopes
> China inflation eases further, more stimulus seen
> Philippine inflation speeds up to 14-month high
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.9 pct y/y, below forecast
> S.Korea inflation stays steady from May
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 3rd month in June
> Indonesia inflation rates picks up to 3.45 pct
> Pakistan inflation rate inches up to 3.19 pct y/y
MAY
> S'pore headline CPI down 1.6 pct, worse-than-forecast
> Philippines' May inflation highest in a year
> China May inflation muted, but PPI deflation eases
> South Korea May inflation eases to 4-month low
> Indonesia May inflation eases to 3.33 pct
> Malaysia May inflation slows to 2.0 pct, meets f'cast
> Thai consumer prices rise for 2nd month
APRIL
> China CPI less than f'cast, PPI deflation eases again
> S.Korea April inflation holds at 1.0 pct on oil drag
> Philippine annual inflation steady at 1.1 pct
> Taiwan CPI rises 1.88 pct y/y, more than forecast
> Malaysia April CPI up at 2.1 pct, driven by food
> Indonesia annual inflation rates slows to 3.60 pct
> Thai prices rise for first time since Dec 2014
MARCH
> Malaysia inflation falls to 2.6 pct, below forecast
> China's producer price deflation eases in March
> Taiwan March CPI rises 2 pct y/y on food increases
> Pakistan March inflation eases to 3.94 pct y/y
> Thai consumer prices fall for 15th straight month
> Indonesia inflation pace steady in March
> S.Korea inflation at 1.0 pct, weaker than expected
> Philippine headline inflation rises to 1.1 pct
FEBRUARY
> Japan inflation capped by cheap oil, low spending
> Malaysia Feb inflation picks up to 4.2 pct, 7-yr high
> Food prices help ease India retail inflation in Feb
> China consumer inflation at fastest pace since 2014
> Taiwan Feb CPI rate highest since 2013
> Philippine inflation slips, cbank seen holding rates
> S.Korea Feb inflation picks up faster than expected
> Indonesia's annual inflation rate rises to 4.42 pct
> Thai Feb CPI falls for a 14th straight month
JANUARY 2016
> Japan Jan core CPI flat, keeping up policy pressure
> Malaysia inflation pace up, but rates seen on hold
> Hong Kong Jan CPI up 2.7 pct from year earlier
> China data shows deflationary pressure persists
> Singapore cuts CPI forecast, builds case for easing
> India's wholesale prices fall for 15th straight month
> Thai Jan consumer prices fall for 13th month
> Indonesia CPI picks up to 4.14 pct, less than f'cast
DECEMBER
> Australia Q4 CPI restrained, no trigger on rates
> Singapore Dec core CPI edges up, MAS watching oil
> Malaysia Dec inflation ticks up slightly
> China Dec inflation data adds to deflation concerns
> Philippine consumer prices +1.5 pct y/y
> Indonesia's annual inflation at lowest in 6 years
> Thai consumer prices fall for 12th straight month
> S.Korea inflation accelerates to 16-month high
> Vietnam has record low 2015 inflation
> Pakistan Dec inflation picks up to 3.19 pct
NOVEMBER
> Singapore Nov core inflation slows
> Malaysia consumer inflation edges up to 2.6 pct y/y
> India's consumer inflation rate hits 14-month high
> Bangladesh Nov inflation eases to 10-month low
> China inflation up, produce price deflation endures
> Taiwan's consumer price index rises 0.53 pct y/y
> Philippine Nov inflation quickens to 5-month high
> Indonesia pace falls, but c.bank seen holding rates
> Thai consumer prices fall for 11th straight month
OCTOBER
> India's retail inflation hits a four-month high
> China inflation cools further, to 1.3 pct y/y
> Malaysian October inflation at 2.5 pct y/y
> Singapore core inflation slows from 6-month high
> Philippine inflation steady at record low 0.4 pct
> Indonesian inflation eases, but rate cut must wait
> Thai consumer prices fall for 10th straight month
SEPTEMBER
> Malaysia inflation cooler than expected in Sept
> China Sept inflation cooler than expected
> Rising food prices push India's Sept CPI up
> India WPI falls for 11th straight month
> Philippine Sept inflation slows to record low
> Indonesia annual inflation rate cools to 6.83 pct
> Thai consumer prices fall for 9th straight month
AUGUST 2015
> Cooling inflation in India boosts rate cut views
> China deflation fears up, producer prices drop
> Philippine Aug inflation eases for 6th month
> Bangladesh inflation cools in Aug, can rise again
> Thai consumer prices fall for 8th month
> Indonesia inflation unexpectedly cools in August
