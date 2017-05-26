Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April from a year earlier to
mark a fourth straight month of increases, offering policymakers some hope a
steady economic recovery will convince consumers to start spending again.
APRIL 2017
> Japan consumer prices rise, driven by energy costs
> Singapore core CPI up at fastest pace since Oct 2014
> S.Korea inflation slows, still near c.bank target
> China factory prices slow further than expected
> India retail inflation eases to below 3 pct y/y
> Philippine annual inflation holds steady at 3.4 pct
> Taiwan inflation mild, slower than forecast
> Thai headline consumer prices rise, below forecast
> Vietnam's annual inflation rate slows vs March
> Bangladesh annual inflation cools to 5.61 pct
> Sri Lanka's consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m
> Indonesian annual inflation hits 13-month high
MARCH 2017
> Japan core CPI misses f'cast, keeps pressure on BOJ
> Australia inflation highest since 2014 in Q1
> Fuel prices drive India's inflation to 5-month high
> China producer inflation has 1st fall in 7 months
> Philippine inflation rises at fastest pace in 2 yrs
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.18 pct y/y, below forecast
> S.Korea inflation rate jumps to near 5-year high
> Indonesian inflation rate cools to 3.61 pct
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast
> Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y
FEBRUARY 2017
> Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years
> Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014
> Rising food prices push up Indian retail inflation
> China producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years
> Bangladesh inflation quickens as food prices surge
> Philippine inflation rate at highest in 27 months
> Taiwan Feb CPI dips, but up slightly in Jan-Feb
> Japan core inflation rises for 1st time in over a yr
> S.Korea's Feb inflation pulls back, demand seen slack
> Indonesian inflation rate increases to 3.83 pct y/y
> Thai consumer prices rise less than forecast
> Vietnam inflation rate slows to 5.02 pct y/y
JANUARY 2017
> Singapore CPI highest in 2 yrs, easing bets recede
> Malaysia inflation at 3.2 pct y/y, highest since Feb
> Hong Kong price index rises 1.3 pct y/y
> China inflation picks up to multi-year highs
> Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five yrs
> Philippine inflation at more than two-year high
> S.Korea inflation hits 2 pct y/y, highest since 2012
> Indonesia inflation rate picks up to 3.49 pct
> Thai prices rise 1.55 pct y/y, most since Sept 2014
DECEMBER
> Japan core consumer prices fall 0.2 pct y/y
> Singapore CPI rises for first time in 2 years
> Malaysia inflation at 1.8 pct y/y, same as November
> India's cash crunch tamps down retail inflation
> China producer prices jump at fastest pace in 5 yrs
> Philippine inflation hits 2-year high on food prices
> Indonesia inflation pace eases more than expected
> S.Korea inflation inches down as utility costs fall
> Vietnam inflation quickens to 2.66 pct y/y
> Bangladesh inflation cools for second straight month
> Pakistan inflation eases to 3.70 pct in December
NOVEMBER
> Japan consumer prices slump, look for 2017 rebound
> Malaysia inflation rate is above-forecast at 1.8 pct
> Cash crackdown drops India retail inflation rate
> Philippine inflation speeds to 21-month high
> Taiwan CPI up 1.97 pct y/y, tops forecasts
> Bangladesh inflation cools to 5.38 pct y/y
> Indonesia inflation climbs to highest in 7 months
> Thai prices rise for 8th straight month
> China producer prices rise at fastest pace in 5 yrs
OCTOBER
> Singapore Oct headline CPI falls 0.1 pct y/y
> India cooling inflation bolsters rate cut hopes
> China PPI tops expectations, consumer prices also up
> Philippine Oct headline inflation at 2.3 pct
> Indonesia inflation picks up to fastest in 4 months
> S.Korea consumer inflation 1.3 pct y/y, same as Oct
SEPTEMBER
> India CPI at 13-month low, room for more rate cuts
> Philippine inflation quickens to 18-mth high
> South Korea inflation hits 7-month high
> Taiwan Sept CPI rises less than expected
> Indonesia inflation picks up to 3.07 pct y/y
> Thai consumer prices rise for 6th month
> Bangladesh inflation picks up as food prices surge
AUGUST
> Japan core prices fall for 6th month despite BOJ
> India inflation at 5-mth low, fuels rate cut hopes
> China CPI slows, but PPI deflation moderates
> Indonesia's CPI below 3 pct for 1st time since 2009
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 5th straight month
JULY
> Singapore headline CPI falls 0.7 pct y/y/
> India's retail inflation stays above cbank target
> China consumer inflation cools on slower food prices
> Taiwan CPI rises more than forecast in July
> Philippine inflation steady at 1.9 pct
> South Korea inflation eases to 10-month low
> Indonesia annual inflation pace slows to 3.21 pct
> Thai consumer prices rise for 4th straight month
JUNE
> Australia Q2 inflation +0.4 pct q/q, 1.0 pct y/y
> Singapore headline CPI falls a 20th month y/y
> Malaysia inflation 1.6 pct y/y, below forecast
> India inflation near 2-yr high, cools rate hopes
> China inflation eases further, more stimulus seen
> Philippine inflation speeds up to 14-month high
> Taiwan CPI rises 0.9 pct y/y, below forecast
> S.Korea inflation stays steady from May
> Thai consumer prices rise for a 3rd month in June
> Indonesia inflation rates picks up to 3.45 pct
> Pakistan inflation rate inches up to 3.19 pct y/y
MAY
> S'pore headline CPI down 1.6 pct, worse-than-forecast
> Philippines' May inflation highest in a year
> China May inflation muted, but PPI deflation eases
> South Korea May inflation eases to 4-month low
> Indonesia May inflation eases to 3.33 pct
> Malaysia May inflation slows to 2.0 pct, meets f'cast
> Thai consumer prices rise for 2nd month
APRIL 2016
> China CPI less than f'cast, PPI deflation eases again
> S.Korea April inflation holds at 1.0 pct on oil drag
> Philippine annual inflation steady at 1.1 pct
> Taiwan CPI rises 1.88 pct y/y, more than forecast
> Malaysia April CPI up at 2.1 pct, driven by food
> Indonesia annual inflation rates slows to 3.60 pct
> Thai prices rise for first time since Dec 2014
