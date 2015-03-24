MANILA, March 24 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB) released its 2015 outlook for developing Asia, spanning 45
countries in Asia and the Pacific.
The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
For a related story, see
GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2014 2015 2016
-------------- --------
Date of Forecast March Dec 2014 March
CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 3.5 5.4 4.5
EAST ASIA 6.6 6.5 6.5 6.3
China 7.4 7.2 7.2 7.0
SOUTH ASIA 6.9 7.2 6.1 7.6
India 7.4 7.8 6.3 8.2
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.4 4.9 5.1 5.3
Indonesia 5.0 5.5 5.6 6.0
Malaysia 6.0 4.7 5.3 5.0
Philippines 6.1 6.4 6.4 6.3
Singapore 2.9 3.0 3.5 3.4
Thailand 0.7 3.6 4.0 4.1
Vietnam 6.0 6.1 5.8 6.2
THE PACIFIC 6.1 10.7 13.4 4.5
________________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 6.3 6.3 6.2 6.3
Major Industrialized
Countries 1.6 2.2 -- 2.4
INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2014 2015 2016
--------------- --------
Date of forecast March Dec 2014 March
CENTRAL ASIA 5.7 6.7 6.8 6.6
EAST ASIA 1.9 1.7 2.6 2.2
China 2.0 1.8 2.6 2.3
SOUTH ASIA 7.1 5.1 5.6 5.6
India 7.0 5.0 5.3 5.5
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.1 3.1 4.5 3.1
Indonesia 6.4 5.5 6.7 4.0
Malaysia 3.1 3.2 3.6 2.9
Philippines 4.1 2.8 4.1 3.3
Singapore 1.0 0.2 1.7 1.5
Thailand 1.9 0.2 2.3 2.0
Vietnam 4.1 2.5 5.5 4.0
THE PACIFIC 5.8 5.5 4.5 4.1
________________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 3.1 2.6 3.5 3.0
Major Industrialized
Countries 1.5 0.7 -- 1.9
Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2015 Update
Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz
Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan
South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives,
Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands,
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)