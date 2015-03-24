MANILA, March 24 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released its 2015 outlook for developing Asia, spanning 45 countries in Asia and the Pacific. The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org For a related story, see GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2014 2015 2016 -------------- -------- Date of Forecast March Dec 2014 March CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 3.5 5.4 4.5 EAST ASIA 6.6 6.5 6.5 6.3 China 7.4 7.2 7.2 7.0 SOUTH ASIA 6.9 7.2 6.1 7.6 India 7.4 7.8 6.3 8.2 SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.4 4.9 5.1 5.3 Indonesia 5.0 5.5 5.6 6.0 Malaysia 6.0 4.7 5.3 5.0 Philippines 6.1 6.4 6.4 6.3 Singapore 2.9 3.0 3.5 3.4 Thailand 0.7 3.6 4.0 4.1 Vietnam 6.0 6.1 5.8 6.2 THE PACIFIC 6.1 10.7 13.4 4.5 ________________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 6.3 6.3 6.2 6.3 Major Industrialized Countries 1.6 2.2 -- 2.4 INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/ Economy 2014 2015 2016 --------------- -------- Date of forecast March Dec 2014 March CENTRAL ASIA 5.7 6.7 6.8 6.6 EAST ASIA 1.9 1.7 2.6 2.2 China 2.0 1.8 2.6 2.3 SOUTH ASIA 7.1 5.1 5.6 5.6 India 7.0 5.0 5.3 5.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.1 3.1 4.5 3.1 Indonesia 6.4 5.5 6.7 4.0 Malaysia 3.1 3.2 3.6 2.9 Philippines 4.1 2.8 4.1 3.3 Singapore 1.0 0.2 1.7 1.5 Thailand 1.9 0.2 2.3 2.0 Vietnam 4.1 2.5 5.5 4.0 THE PACIFIC 5.8 5.5 4.5 4.1 ________________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 3.1 2.6 3.5 3.0 Major Industrialized Countries 1.5 0.7 -- 1.9 Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2015 Update Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)