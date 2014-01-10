(Updates with latest India's FX reserves data on graf 14)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rieka Rahadiana
MUMBAI/JAKARTA Jan 10 As the U.S. Federal
Reserve winds down an era of easy money, Asia has built up
record-high currency reserves, as countries especially those
most dependent on foreign capital inflows amass dollars in case
investors cut and run.
Foreign exchange reserves in 13 Asian countries excluding
Japan tracked by Thomson Reuters are expected to have risen 3.2
percent to a record high $6 trillion in the October-December
quarter, marking a near 12 percent increase for the whole year.
The estimate includes an expected 3.8 percent rise in
China's FX reserves to an all-time high of $3.8 trillion, or a
whopping 19.5 percent surge for the year. The country will
report numbers in coming days.
The rise in reserves in the last quarter was led by India
and Indonesia, according to data this week, providing comfort
about two countries dependant on foreign money to help narrow
their traditionally hefty current account deficits.
Both took further steps this week to bolster their defences,
with Indonesia raising $4 billion via a bond sale, and India
expanding a currency swap agreement with Japan to potentially as
much as $50 billion from $15 billion after going on a massive
drive late last year to raise money from abroad.
Yet analysts say both may need to do more to avoid the type
of painful measures, including interest rate hikes, they
undertook last year when foreign investors raced to the exits
amid fears the Fed was about to start winding down its
money-printing stimulus programme.
That is especially true for Indonesia, given its
current-account deficit hit a record 4.4 percent of gross
domestic product in the second quarter of 2013.
"Recent global bond issuance should help to shore up market
confidence, but Indonesia still needs more funds either from
sovereign or domestic bonds to cover its current account
deficit," said Rangga Cipta, an economist for Samuel Sekuritas
in Jakarta.
"And as risks from global trends and inflation continue to
be seen ahead, BI (Bank Indonesia) still needs to increase the
benchmark rate in the first half."
Although Indonesia's reserves rose by 3.9 percent in the
October-December quarter to $99.4 billion, the biggest rise
since the first three months of 2011, it still saw reserves fall
12 percent for 2013, after hitting a more than 2-1/2 year low in
July.
Indonesia's reserves cover only around five months of
imports and around 1.6 times short-term debt, among the lowest
in the region, according to J.P.Morgan estimates last month.
Jakarta has also sought additional cover through currency
swaps with other Southeast Asian countries as well as Japan.
STAYING ON GUARD
India is also seen as vulnerable, although confidence is
improving after FX reserves surged 7 percent in the
October-December quarter to $295.71 billion, the biggest
quarterly increase since January-March 2008.
India on Friday said FX reserves in the week ended on Jan. 3
fell to $293.11 billion.
The big improvement came after lenders took advantage of
central bank subsidies to raise $34 billion from deposits and
capital abroad. Worries about its current-account deficit and
foreign outflows drove the rupee currency down by as much as 20
percent to record lows last year.
Policymakers in India and Indonesia have pledged renewed
vigilance after the Fed said in December it would start to
reduce monthly bond purchases by $10 billion a month.
Both countries were forced to take strong measures last year
after their currencies tumbled, with Bank Indonesia raising
interest rates by a total of 175 basis points since June,
although it held policy steady on Thursday.
Despite the hikes, foreign investors still ended selling
$1.8 billion worth of shares in Indonesia, according to Credit
Suisse estimates, and 53.31 trillion rupiah ($4.37 billion) in
government bonds, according to the finance ministry.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India raised short-term rates
in June. Although a rebound in the rupee has allowed it
to wind down those emergency steps, it had to raise interest
rates by 50 bps to deal with surging inflation.
RBI officials say continuing to build their FX reserves will
be a priority, especially by buying dollars at advantageous
rates.
"There is a change in strategy now. The current strategy is
to build reserves whenever there is an opportunity so that
whenever required we can protect the currency," said an Indian
policymaker who declined to be identified talking about the
country's FX strategy.
Malaysia remains another source of concerns for analysts.
Foreign investors have big holdings in its markets, while
the central bank has traditionally been reluctant to intervene
even as currency reserves fell 3.4 percent to $134.9 billion
last year, near their lowest in 1-1/2 years.
These worries contrast with the rest of the region, where
reserves in South Korea and Taiwan hit record highs, and where
the prospect of currency appreciation against the slumping
Japanese yen had been a stronger concern.
Although South Korea has been suspected of intervening in
recent months to prevent the won from appreciating too much
against the yen, analysts say that could change now that the
dollar has strengthened after the start of the Fed taper.
"It's hard to expect the won to keep rising against the
dollar given the external uncertainties about the pace of the
U.S. tapering and how that affects the U.S. economy," said Son
Eun-jung, a currency analysts at Woori Futures in Seoul.
($1 = 12190.0000 Indonesian rupiah)
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in
SEOUL, Faith Hung in TAIPEI, Karen Lema in MANILA, Saikat
Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Kim Coghill)