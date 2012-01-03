Singapore's trade-driven economy contracted in the last three months of 2011 and analysts say it could slip back into recession as slumping global demand hurts exporters. To see GDP stories, data, double click in the brackets: --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER > Singapore Q4 GDP shrinks, recession looms THIRD QUARTER > Taiwan trims 2012 GDP view, eyes Europe woes > Weak Thai GDP bring rate cut closer > Singapore sees Q4 contraction,weak 2012 growth > Malaysia Q3 GDP growth picks up > Japan ends recession as quake scars heal > China economic growth eases to 9.1 pct in Q3 > Hong Kong economy evades recession....just > Singapore avoids recession, tempers FX gains > Vietnam Jan-Sept GDP growth slows SECOND QUARTER 2011 > NZ economy slows in Q2; no rate hike risk > Philippines Q2 GDP growth slows > India's economic growth slowest in 6 quarters > Thai GDP contracts; stokes rates debate > Taiwan revises up Q2 GDP, cuts 2011 outlook > Malaysia may hold rates as GDP growth slows > Hong Kong economy contracts in Q2 from Q1 > Taiwan Q2 GDP beats forecasts, trims outlook > S.Korea Q2 growth slows; outlook cloudy > Singapore Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected > Indonesia strong Q2 GDP puts it in sweet spot > China GDP growth slows in Q2, inflation eyed FIRST QUARTER 2011 > Sri Lanka Q1 GDP up 7.9 pct on services, inds > Australia Q1 GDP posts biggest fall in 20 yrs > India economy grows at slowest pace in 5 qtrs > Philippine econ picks up, govt spending eyed > Thai Q1 GDP grows 2 pct, June rate rise seen > Japan Q1 GDP down 0.9 pct q/q on quake damage > Singapore revises up 2011 GDP growth f'cast > Malaysia's Q1 GDP up 4.6 pct on yr > Hong Kong Q1 GDP rises 2.8 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 GDP grew 6.5 pct, below f'cast > Taiwan Q1 preliminary GDP above forecasts > S.Korea Q1 GDP growth accelerates on exports > China growth robust, inflation bubbles > Vietnam's Q1 GDP growth slows to 5.43 pct --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER 2010 > Korea Q4 GDP growth eases on weaker cap spend > New Zealand grew marginally in 4th quarter > Australian economy picks up > India budget bets on brisk growth > Hong Kong Q4 GDP rises 1.5 pct q/q > Thai Q4 GDP up 1.2 pct q/q, rate rise seen > Malaysia Q4 GDP up 4.8 pct y/y, beats target > Taiwan Q4 GDP growth revised up to 6.9 pct y/y > Singapore Q4 GDP growth below advance estimate > Japan economy shrinks in Q4 but recovery seen > Indonesia Q4 GDP up 6.9 pct y/y, tops fcasts > Strong Philippine GDP builds rate expectations > Sizzling China growth calls for tighter policy > Singapore GDP surges in Q4, to slow in 2011 > Thai Q4 GDP seen up 3.5 pct y/y, 0.5 pct q/q --------------------------------------------------------------- THIRD QUARTER > India GDP surges 8.9 pct y/y, beats forecasts > NZ economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q3 > Philippine economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q3 > Thailand in recession as Asia growth slows > China economy slows, inflation edges up > Japan GDP revised up but govt wary of outlook > Indonesia GDP up 5.8 pct yoy, below forecast > S.Korea Q3 GDP growth slows, rate hike seen > Singapore economy shrinks in Q3, no recession > Malaysia Q3 growth slows, backs rates pause > Taiwan Q3 growth slows, but beats forecasts > Hong Kong economic growth hits brakes in Q3 ------------------------------------------------------------- SECOND QUARTER > NZ economy slows in Q2, rates seen on hold > Philippine Q2 GDP soars 7.9 pct y/y > Thai economy unexpectedly strong;rates to rise > Taiwan raises 2010 economic growth forecast > Strong GDP, CPI rise won't spur Malaysia hike > Japan's growth slows amid worry about yen rise > Singapore Q2 growth revised down > S.Korea GDP tops expectations > China economy slows, still in comfort zone -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST QUARTER > NZ growth slows but rates still to rise > Japan revised GDP beats forecast,outlook murky > India economy grows 8.6 pct in March quarter > Philippine Q1 growth surprises;backs rate view > Thai Q1 GDP strong, riots to hit Q2 > Strong China GDP growth backs tightening case > S.Korea Q1 growth beats forecasts > Indonesia growth prospects upbeat after Q1 > Malaysia Q1 growth strongest in 10 years > HK growth accelerate in Jan-Mar > Taiwan GDP growth moderates > Singapore economy soars, asset bubbles a worry -------------------------------------------------------------- > For Q4 2009 -------------------------------------------------------------- > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets -------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials -------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. -------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 --------------------------------------------------------------