China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, its slowest pace in three years, confirming expectations of a downward trajectory that leaves full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999. Also on Friday, Singapore announced that its trade-dependent economy contracted 1.1 percent in the second quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis. To see GDP stories, data, double click in the brackets: --------------------------------------------------------------- SECOND QUARTER 2012 > China Q2 GDP growth 7.6 pct, slowest in 3 yrs > Singapore Q2 GDP shrinkage bad omen for Asia > Vietnam growth slows in H1, loans below target -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST QUARTER 2012 > Australia GDP surges in Q1; rethink on rates? > India Q1 growth weakest in 9 years,rupee falls > Philippine Q1 GDP up 2.5% q/q on govt spending > Malaysia economic growth slows in Q1 > Indonesia GDP at 6.3 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts growth outlook for 6th time > S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up but doubts remain > China Q1 GDP growth eases to near 3-yr low > Singapore Q1 GDP grows annualised 9.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER > NZ Q4 economic growth slows unexpectedly > Japan GDP contraction eases, record C/A deficit > Australia economy disappoints in Q4 > Indonesia 2011 growth strongest in 15 years > Indian economic growth weakest in 3 years > Hong Kong Q4 growth 0.3 pct q/q > Taiwan cuts 2012 growth view after poor Q4 > Thai Q4 GDP shrinks 10.7 pct, rate views mixed > Singapore may avoid recession despite Q4 fall > Manila Q4 tops f'cast slightly, gives cbnk room > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth posts shock slowdown > China Q4 GDP at 2-1/2 year low, beats forecast > Vietnam 2011 growth slows to 5.89 pct -govt --------------------------------------------------------------- THIRD QUARTER > Japan Q3 GDP revised down slightly > India's economy slows in Q3 > Philippine economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q3 > Thailand in recession as Asia growth slows > China economy slows, inflation edges up > Japan GDP revised up but govt wary of outlook > Indonesia Q3 GDP growth quickens from Q2 q/q > S.Korea Q3 GDP growth slows, rate hike seen > Singapore economy shrinks in Q3, no recession > Malaysia Q3 growth slows, backs rates pause > Taiwan Q3 growth slows, but beats forecasts > Hong Kong economic growth hits brakes in Q3 -------------------------------------------------------------- SECOND QUARTER > NZ economy slows in Q2, rates seen on hold > Philippine Q2 GDP soars 7.9 pct y/y > Thai economy unexpectedly strong; rates to rise > Taiwan raises 2010 economic growth forecast > Strong GDP, CPI rise won't spur Malaysia hike > Japan's growth slows amid worry about yen rise > Singapore Q2 growth revised down [ID:nSGE67904M > S.Korea GDP tops expectations > China economy slows, still in comfort zone --------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST QUARTER > NZ growth slows but rates still to rise > Japan revised GDP beats forecast, outlook murky > India economy grows 8.6 pct in March quarter > Philippine Q1 growth surprises; backs rate view > Thai Q1 GDP strong, riots to hit Q2 > Strong Chinese GDP growth backs tightening case > S.Korea Q1 growth beats forecasts > Indonesia growth prospects upbeat after Q1 > Malaysia Q1 growth strongest in 10 years > HK growth accelerate in Jan-Mar > Taiwan GDP growth moderates > Singapore economy soars, asset bubbles a worry