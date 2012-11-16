Malaysia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 5.2 percent in the
third-quarter on an annualised basis as strong domestic demand
and investment offset weaker exports.
To see GDP stories, data, double click in the brackets:
---------------------------------------------------------------
THIRD QUARTER 2012
> Malaysia Q3 GDP growth a robust 5.2 percent
> Hong Kong avoids recession after Q3 growth
> Japan Q3 GDP shrinks, points to recession
> Taiwan cuts 2012 fcast again despite Q3 pickup
> China Q3 GDP growth 7.4 pct, below target
> Singapore contracts, but Q2 revised upwards
SECOND QUARTER 2012
> Australia economy solid,but threats mount
> India growth languishes near 3-yr low
> Philippine Q2 growth cools more than forecast
> Thai GDP tops forecasts,flood recovery helps
> Taiwan shrinks further as exports slump
> Malaysia GDP jumps on consumption, investment
> Japan growth slows, ups chance of new stimulus
> Hong Kong surprises with mild contraction
> Singapore Q2 contraction less than expected
> Indonesia growth more than forecast at 6.4 pct
> Taiwan cuts forecast a 7th time as Q2 shrinks
> Korea Q2 growth slows, another rate cut looms
> China Q2 GDP growth 7.6 pct, slowest in 3 yrs
> Vietnam growth slows in H1, loans below target
--------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST QUARTER 2012
> Australia GDP surges in Q1; rethink on rates?
> India Q1 growth weakest in 9 years,rupee falls
> Philippine Q1 GDP up 2.5% q/q on govt spending
> Malaysia economic growth slows in Q1
> Indonesia GDP at 6.3 pct y/y
> Taiwan cuts growth outlook for 6th time
> S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up but doubts remain
> China Q1 GDP growth eases to near 3-yr low
> Singapore Q1 GDP grows annualised 9.9 pct
---------------------------------------------------------------
FOURTH QUARTER
> NZ Q4 economic growth slows unexpectedly
> Japan GDP contraction eases, record C/A deficit
> Australia economy disappoints in Q4
> Indonesia 2011 growth strongest in 15 years
> Indian economic growth weakest in 3 years
> Hong Kong Q4 growth 0.3 pct q/q
> Taiwan cuts 2012 growth view after poor Q4
> Thai Q4 GDP shrinks 10.7 pct, rate views mixed
> Singapore may avoid recession despite Q4 fall
> Manila Q4 tops f'cast slightly, gives cbnk room
> S.Korea Q4 GDP growth posts shock slowdown
> China Q4 GDP at 2-1/2 year low, beats forecast
> Vietnam 2011 growth slows to 5.89 pct -govt
---------------------------------------------------------------
THIRD QUARTER
> Japan Q3 GDP revised down slightly
> India's economy slows in Q3
> Philippine economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q3
> Thailand in recession as Asia growth slows
> China economy slows, inflation edges up
> Japan GDP revised up but govt wary of outlook
> Indonesia Q3 GDP growth quickens from Q2 q/q
> S.Korea Q3 GDP growth slows, rate hike seen
> Singapore economy shrinks in Q3, no recession
> Malaysia Q3 growth slows, backs rates pause
> Taiwan Q3 growth slows, but beats forecasts
> Hong Kong economic growth hits brakes in Q3
--------------------------------------------------------------
SECOND QUARTER
> NZ economy slows in Q2, rates seen on hold
> Philippine Q2 GDP soars 7.9 pct y/y
> Thai economy unexpectedly strong; rates to rise
> Taiwan raises 2010 economic growth forecast
> Strong GDP, CPI rise won't spur Malaysia hike
> Japan's growth slows amid worry about yen rise
> Singapore Q2 growth revised down [ID:nSGE67904M
> S.Korea GDP tops expectations
> China economy slows, still in comfort zone
---------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST QUARTER
> NZ growth slows but rates still to rise
> Japan revised GDP beats forecast, outlook murky
> India economy grows 8.6 pct in March quarter
> Philippine Q1 growth surprises; backs rate view
> Thai Q1 GDP strong, riots to hit Q2
> Strong Chinese GDP growth backs tightening case
> S.Korea Q1 growth beats forecasts
> Indonesia growth prospects upbeat after Q1
> Malaysia Q1 growth strongest in 10 years
> HK growth accelerate in Jan-Mar
> Taiwan GDP growth moderates
> Singapore economy soars, asset bubbles a worry
---------------------------------------------------------------
> Track Asian economic data live
> For latest top breaking news across all markets
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Global economy European Companies
Asian companies U.S. Companies
Fixed Income Forex
Fund Management Politics & General
Corporate Finance FX News
Banking/Financials
---------------------------------------------------------------
Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840
---------------------------------------------------------------