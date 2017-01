Vietnam's economic growth quickened in the second quarter to an estimated 5.25 percent from the same period a year earlier. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: SECOND QUARTER > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens FIRST QUARTER 2014 > NZ economy clocks fastest annual pace in 6 yrs > India Jan-March GDP slightly slower than fcast > Philippine Q1 GDP growth slowest in 2 years > Singapore GDP tops f'cast, manufacturing aids > Malaysia Q1 GDP tops f'cast, exports support > Thai economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 > Hong Kong Q1 growth slows to 0.2 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years > Taiwan GDP marks quickest growth in over a yr > S. Korea Q1 growth firm, backs rate-hike view > China At 18-month low, prompts small stimulus > Singapore Q1 GDP slows, MAS keeps policy tight FOURTH QUARTER 2013 > Australia gathers pace on consumer comeback > India Oct-Dec growth 4.7 pct, below forecasts > Singapore Q4 growth beats forecasts > Taiwan revises up Q4 GDP, lifts 2014 outlook > Japan's 4Q growth disappoints, dims outlook > Thai GDP growth slumps in Q4, hurt by unrest > Malaysia Q4 GDP growth speeds up, exports help > Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected > Philippine Q4 GDP surprises;rates seen stable > Taiwan Q4 GDP beats forecasts; China a concern > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth 0.9 pct, meets forecast > China's Q4 GDP growth eases, reforms eyed > Singapore Q4 GDP contracts, manufacturing weak THIRD QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand grows well, rate hikes loom > Australia Q3 economic growth disappoints > India's economy makes cautious recovery > Taiwan ups Q3 GDP pace, cuts full-year fcast > Philippine growth slowest in more than a year > S'pore ups 2013 GDP outlook, Q3 tops forecast > Thailand grows 1.3 pct q/q in Q3 > Malaysia Q3 GDP rises 5 pct, aided by exports > Indonesia Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP growth slows to 1.58 pct y/y > S.Korea Q3 growth tops f'casts, recovery seen > China Q3 growth picks up but outlook murky > Vietnam growth picks up to 5.54 pct y/y in Q3 SECOND QUARTER 2013 > NZ Q2 GDP anemic, rates still seen up next yr > India growth slows to 4-yr low, rupee slides > Philippine Q2 GDP matches China, tops f'casts > Malaysia growth picks up in Q2, c/acct shrinks > Thai Q2 GDP contracts -0.3 pct q/q > Taiwan trims 2013 target despite better Q2 > Hong Kong Q2 GDP picks up to 0.8 pct q/q > Japan Q2 growth slows, tax uncertainty grows > Singapore Q2 growth surges, outlook raised > Indonesia's GDP expands 5.81 pct y/y in Q2 > S.Korea Q2 growth hits 2-year high > China Q2 growth slows, likely to spur reforms FIRST QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand Q1 growth falls as drought bites > Sri Lanka GDP grows 6.0 pct y/y in Q1 > Australia Q1 disappoints,adds to rate cut case > Philippine Q1 GDP growth eclipses China > Taiwan chops 2013 growth forecast to 2.4 pct > Singapore Q1 GDP revised up on fin services > Thai Q1 shrinks 2.2 pct q/q, up 5.3 pct y/y > Japan Q1 annual GDP +3.5 pct, fastest in a yr > Malaysia Q1 growth slows to 4.1 pct y/y > HK Q1 growth up 0.2 pct on quarter > Indonesia Q1 growth at 2-1/2 year low [ID:nL3N0DN0LY} > Taiwan Q1 growth half that of expectations > Korea Q1 growth at 2-yr high, dents rate view > China growth risks eyed as Q1 data falls short > Singapore Q1 GDP in surprise contraction > Vietnam Q1 GDP slows to 4.89 pct y/y --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER 2012 > India economy slows more than expected in Q4 > Japan Q4 GDP shows economy still in recession > Taiwan raises 2013 growth outlook to 3.59 pct > Malaysia surges in Q4 on big domestic demand > Thai Q4 rises 3.6 pct q/q; 2012 up 6.4 pct > Indonesia grows 6.11 pct y/y in Q4 > Taiwan raises 2013 outlook after Q4 GDP > Philippine Q4 tops forecasts, peso a concern > South Korea GDP expands 0.4 percent > China economy posts slowest growth since 1999 --------------------------------------------------------------- > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------