Hong Kong's economic growth in the third quarter was faster than expected on strong domestic spending and exports, although the government warned the pick-up was unlikely to sustain in the final quarter due to the effects of the pro-democracy protests. Malaysia's economy grew at its slowest pace this year during the third quarter, as annual growth slipped to 5.6 percent from a revised estimate of 6.5 percent growth in the previous quarter, with exports struggling against a fragile global economy. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: THIRD QUARTER 2014 > Hong Kong Q3 growth surprises on upside > Malaysia's growth slows to 5.6 pct in Q3 > Indonesia posts weakest growth in 5 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP hits near 2-year high on iPhones > SKorea GDP bounces, but global woes raise risks > China posts slowest growth since global crisis > Vietnam Q3 growth quickens to 6.19 pct y/y SECOND QUARTER 2014 > NZ growth slows in Q2, annual rate 3.9 pct > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected 7.1 pct > India's growth speeds up in after-glow of Modi > Philippine Q2 growth fastest in five quarters > Thailand grows in Q2, avoiding recession > HK Q2 GDP shrinks on consumption, outlook cut > Taiwan predicts stronger 2014 growth > Malaysia's 6.4 pct Q2 growth beats forecasts > Japan Q2 GDP slump biggest since 2011 > Singapore avoids Q2 contraction > Indonesia Q2 y/y growth is slowest since 2009 > S.Korea offers $11 bln stimulus, growth eases > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens FIRST QUARTER 2014 > NZ economy clocks fastest annual pace in 6 yrs > India Jan-March GDP slightly slower than fcast > Philippine Q1 GDP growth slowest in 2 years > Singapore GDP tops f'cast, manufacturing aids > Malaysia Q1 GDP tops f'cast, exports support > Thai economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 > Hong Kong Q1 growth slows to 0.2 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years > Taiwan GDP marks quickest growth in over a yr > S. Korea Q1 growth firm, backs rate-hike view > China At 18-month low, prompts small stimulus > Singapore Q1 GDP slows, MAS keeps policy tight FOURTH QUARTER 2013 > Australia gathers pace on consumer comeback > India Oct-Dec growth 4.7 pct, below forecasts > Singapore Q4 growth beats forecasts > Taiwan revises up Q4 GDP, lifts 2014 outlook > Japan's 4Q growth disappoints, dims outlook > Thai GDP growth slumps in Q4, hurt by unrest > Malaysia Q4 GDP growth speeds up, exports help > Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected > Philippine Q4 GDP surprises;rates seen stable > Taiwan Q4 GDP beats forecasts; China a concern > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth 0.9 pct, meets forecast > China's Q4 GDP growth eases, reforms eyed > Singapore Q4 GDP contracts, manufacturing weak THIRD QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand grows well, rate hikes loom > Australia Q3 economic growth disappoints > India's economy makes cautious recovery > Taiwan ups Q3 GDP pace, cuts full-year fcast > Philippine growth slowest in more than a year > S'pore ups 2013 GDP outlook, Q3 tops forecast > Thailand grows 1.3 pct q/q in Q3 > Malaysia Q3 GDP rises 5 pct, aided by exports > Indonesia Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP growth slows to 1.58 pct y/y > S.Korea Q3 growth tops f'casts, recovery seen > China Q3 growth picks up but outlook murky > Vietnam growth picks up to 5.54 pct y/y in Q3 SECOND QUARTER 2013 > NZ Q2 GDP anemic, rates still seen up next yr > India growth slows to 4-yr low, rupee slides > Philippine Q2 GDP matches China, tops f'casts > Malaysia growth picks up in Q2, c/acct shrinks > Thai Q2 GDP contracts -0.3 pct q/q > Taiwan trims 2013 target despite better Q2 > Hong Kong Q2 GDP picks up to 0.8 pct q/q > Japan Q2 growth slows, tax uncertainty grows > Singapore Q2 growth surges, outlook raised > Indonesia's GDP expands 5.81 pct y/y in Q2 > S.Korea Q2 growth hits 2-year high > China Q2 growth slows, likely to spur reforms