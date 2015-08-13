Malaysia's economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter, welcome news for embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak, but its battered currency slipped on Thursday in spite of the growth and the central bank ruling out capital controls. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: SECOND QUARTER 2015 > Malaysia Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, above forecasts > Indonesia Q2 grows 4.67 pc, slowest in 6 yrs > Taiwan Q2 growth tumbles to 3-yr low > S.Korea Q2 GDP growth worst in over 6 years > China growth beats forecasts at 7 pct > Singapore Q2 GDP contracts, stirs easing talk FIRST QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP hits annualised 3.9 pct growth in Q1 > Australia's economy outpaces forecasts, peers > India pace tops China's, causing scepticism > Philippine q/q growth slowest in 6 years > Robust Singapore Q1 GDP points to steady policy > Thailand surprises with quarterly growth > Malaysia grows 5.6 pct in Q1 > Hong Kong economy posts mild Q1 growth > Indonesia Q1 growth weakest since 2009 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast FOURTH QUARTER 2014 > Tourists boost NZ Q4 GDP; 2014 growth 3.5 pct > Australia Q4 GDP up 0.5 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y > Hong Kong says Q4 GDP grew 2.2 percent yr/yr > Thai Q4 growth disappoints, 2014 pace 0.7 pct > Japan bounces from recession but growth subdued > Malaysia Q4 economy picks up speed, bumps ahead > Indonesia's economy expands 5 pct in 2015 > Taiwan Q4 growth weak, 2014 still a 3-yr high > Philippines posts stellar Q4 growth > Vietnam's economy grows 5.98 pct in 2014 > S.Korea Q4 growth slows sharply, rate cut seen > China Q4 grows 7.3 pct y/y, 2014 was 7.4 pct > Singapore Q4 growth slows more than expected THIRD QUARTER 2014 > Japan recession deeper than first reported > Australia Q3 growth slows, stokes rate cut talk > Philippine Q3 growth slowest in over 5 years > Singapore Q3 GDP growth beats forecasts > Japan slips into surprise recession > Thailand trims 2014 growth outlook > Hong Kong Q3 growth surprises on upside > Malaysia's growth slows to 5.6 pct in Q3 > Indonesia posts weakest growth in 5 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP hits near 2-yr high on iPhones > SKorea GDP bounces, but global woes raise risks > China posts slowest growth since global crisis > Vietnam Q3 growth quickens to 6.19 pct y/y SECOND QUARTER 2014 > NZ growth slows in Q2, annual rate 3.9 pct > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected 7.1 pct > India's growth speeds up in after-glow of Modi > Philippine Q2 growth fastest in five quarters > Thailand grows in Q2, avoiding recession > HK Q2 GDP shrinks on consumption, outlook cut > Taiwan predicts stronger 2014 growth > Malaysia's 6.4 pct Q2 growth beats forecasts > Japan Q2 GDP slump biggest since 2011 > Singapore avoids Q2 contraction > Indonesia Q2 y/y growth is slowest since 2009 > S.Korea offers $11 bln stimulus, growth eases > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------