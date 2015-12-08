Japan's economy dodged a technical recession in the third
quarter with the initial estimate of a contraction revised to an
annualised expansion of 1.0 percent, offering a glimmer of hope
for policymakers struggling to end years of stagnation.
The upgrade from a preliminary reading of a 0.8 percent fall
was bigger than a median market forecast for a revision to a 0.1
percent increase, suggesting the world's third largest economy
was in better shape than initially thought.
