Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the final quarter of last year as consumer spending and exports slumped, adding to headaches for policymakers already wary of damage the financial market rout could inflict on a fragile recovery. Gross domestic product contracted by an annualised 1.4 percent in October-December, bigger than a market forecast for a 1.2 percent decline and matching a fall marked in the second quarter of last year, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. It followed a revised 1.3 percent increase in the previous quarter. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: FOURTH QUARTER 2015 > Japan economy shrinks more than expected > India growth slows in Oct-Dec, sceptics abound > Indonesia economy gains speed, outlook improves > Philippines posts strong Q4, bucks global chill > S.Korea Q4 GDP +0.6 pct s/adj q/q, +3.0 pct y/y > China Q4 growth weakest since 2009 > Singapore Q4 GDP beats forecasts > Vietnam Q4 grows 7.01 pct, full-year at 6.68 pct THIRD QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP revised to expansion, dodges recession > Australia GDP rises on export boost, spending > India's July-Sept GDP growth hits 7.4 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts 2015 GDP outlook to fresh 6-year low > Philippine Q3 y/y growth at 6.0 pct > Singapore growth beats expectations, outlook soft > Thai growth beats forecast, but recovery weak > Malaysia Q3 growth is slowest in more than 2 yrs > Indonesia growth pace inches up to 4.73 pct y/y > Taiwan narrowly avoids recession in Q3 > South Korea growth hits 5-yr high in Q3 > China grows 6.9 pct in Q3, weakest since 2009 > Vietnam Q3 growth picks up to 6.8 pct SECOND QUARTER 2015 > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks less than expected > India growth lags forecasts, boosts rate calls > Philippine Q2 growth rises, but China a risk > Japan economy shrinks in Q2 in blow to Abe > Thai Q2 growth tops forecasts but still weak > HK posts steady Q2 GDP, raises 2015 outlook > Taiwan 2015 growth to be slowest in 6 years > Malaysia Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, above forecasts > Indonesia Q2 grows 4.67 pc, slowest in 6 yrs > Taiwan Q2 growth tumbles to 3-yr low > S.Korea Q2 GDP growth worst in over 6 years > China growth beats forecasts at 7 pct > Singapore Q2 GDP contracts, stirs easing talk FIRST QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP hits annualised 3.9 pct growth in Q1 > Australia's economy outpaces forecasts, peers > India pace tops China's, causing scepticism > Philippine q/q growth slowest in 6 years > Robust Singapore Q1 GDP points to steady policy > Thailand surprises with quarterly growth > Malaysia grows 5.6 pct in Q1 > Hong Kong economy posts mild Q1 growth > Indonesia Q1 growth weakest since 2009 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast FOURTH QUARTER 2014 > Tourists boost NZ Q4 GDP; 2014 growth 3.5 pct > Australia Q4 GDP up 0.5 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y > Hong Kong says Q4 GDP grew 2.2 percent yr/yr > Thai Q4 growth disappoints, 2014 pace 0.7 pct > Japan bounces from recession but growth subdued > Malaysia Q4 economy picks up speed, bumps ahead > Indonesia's economy expands 5 pct in 2015 > Taiwan Q4 growth weak, 2014 still a 3-yr high > Philippines posts stellar Q4 growth > Vietnam's economy grows 5.98 pct in 2014 > S.Korea Q4 growth slows sharply, rate cut seen > China Q4 grows 7.3 pct y/y, 2014 was 7.4 pct > Singapore Q4 growth slows more than expected