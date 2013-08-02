Indonesia's economy grew at its slowest rate for almost three years in the second quarter, adding to concerns that one of Asia's most vibrant economies is losing some of its steam. To see GDP stories and data, double click in the brackets: --------------------------------------------------------------- SECOND QUARTER 2013 > Indonesia's GDP expands 5.81 pct y/y in Q2 > S.Korea Q2 growth hits 2-year high > China Q2 growth slows, likely to spur reforms > Singapore Q2 growth surges but outlook unclear FIRST QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand Q1 growth falls as drought bites > Sri Lanka GDP grows 6.0 pct y/y in Q1 > Australia Q1 disappoints,adds to rate cut case > Philippine Q1 GDP growth eclipses China > Taiwan chops 2013 growth forecast to 2.4 pct > Singapore Q1 GDP revised up on fin services > Thai Q1 shrinks 2.2 pct q/q, up 5.3 pct y/y > Japan Q1 annual GDP +3.5 pct, fastest in a yr > Malaysia Q1 growth slows to 4.1 pct y/y > HK Q1 growth up 0.2 pct on quarter > Indonesia Q1 growth at 2-1/2 year low > Taiwan Q1 growth half that of expectations > Korea Q1 growth at 2-yr high, dents rate view > China growth risks eyed as Q1 data falls short > Singapore Q1 GDP in surprise contraction > Vietnam Q1 GDP slows to 4.89 pct y/y --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER 2012 > India economy slows more than expected in Q4 > Japan Q4 GDP shows economy still in recession > Taiwan raises 2013 growth outlook to 3.59 pct > Malaysia surges in Q4 on big domestic demand > Thai Q4 rises 3.6 pct q/q; 2012 up 6.4 pct > Indonesia grows 6.11 pct y/y in Q4 > Taiwan raises 2013 outlook after Q4 GDP > Philippine Q4 tops forecasts, peso a concern > South Korea GDP expands 0.4 percent > China economy posts slowest growth since 1999 --------------------------------------------------------------- THIRD QUARTER 2012 > Australia GDP expands 0.5 percent > Philippines Q3 growth stronger than expected > Taiwan raises 2012 fcast after Q3 pickup > Thai GDP up 1.2 pct q/q, above forecast > Malaysia Q3 GDP growth a robust 5.2 percent > Hong Kong avoids recession after Q3 growth > Japan Q3 GDP shrinks, points to recession > China Q3 GDP growth 7.4 pct, below target > Singapore contracts, but Q2 revised upwards SECOND QUARTER 2012 > Australia economy solid,but threats mount > India growth languishes near 3-yr low > Philippine Q2 growth cools more than forecast > Thai GDP tops forecasts,flood recovery helps > Taiwan shrinks further as exports slump > Malaysia GDP jumps on consumption, investment > Japan growth slows, ups chance of new stimulus > Hong Kong surprises with mild contraction > Singapore Q2 contraction less than expected > Indonesia growth more than forecast at 6.4 pct > Taiwan cuts forecast a 7th time as Q2 shrinks > Korea Q2 growth slows, another rate cut looms > China Q2 GDP growth 7.6 pct, slowest in 3 yrs > Vietnam growth slows in H1, loans below target -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST QUARTER 2012 > Australia GDP surges in Q1; rethink on rates? > India Q1 growth weakest in 9 years,rupee falls > Philippine Q1 GDP up 2.5% q/q on govt spending > Malaysia economic growth slows in Q1 > Indonesia GDP at 6.3 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts growth outlook for 6th time > S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up but doubts remain > China Q1 GDP growth eases to near 3-yr low > Singapore Q1 GDP grows annualised 9.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------------- > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------