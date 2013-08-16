Economic growth picked up in Taiwan and in Hong Kong in the second quarter despite the impact of China's slowdown, but the second-half outlook will hinge on signs of improvement in the global economy. To see GDP stories and data, double click in the brackets: --------------------------------------------------------------- SECOND QUARTER 2013 > Taiwan trims 2013 target despite better Q2 > Hong Kong Q2 GDP picks up to 0.8 pct q/q > Japan Q2 growth slows, tax uncertainty grows > Singapore Q2 growth surges, outlook raised > Indonesia's GDP expands 5.81 pct y/y in Q2 > S.Korea Q2 growth hits 2-year high > China Q2 growth slows, likely to spur reforms FIRST QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand Q1 growth falls as drought bites > Sri Lanka GDP grows 6.0 pct y/y in Q1 > Australia Q1 disappoints,adds to rate cut case > Philippine Q1 GDP growth eclipses China > Taiwan chops 2013 growth forecast to 2.4 pct > Singapore Q1 GDP revised up on fin services > Thai Q1 shrinks 2.2 pct q/q, up 5.3 pct y/y > Japan Q1 annual GDP +3.5 pct, fastest in a yr > Malaysia Q1 growth slows to 4.1 pct y/y > HK Q1 growth up 0.2 pct on quarter > Indonesia Q1 growth at 2-1/2 year low > Taiwan Q1 growth half that of expectations > Korea Q1 growth at 2-yr high, dents rate view > China growth risks eyed as Q1 data falls short > Singapore Q1 GDP in surprise contraction > Vietnam Q1 GDP slows to 4.89 pct y/y --------------------------------------------------------------- FOURTH QUARTER 2012 > India economy slows more than expected in Q4 > Japan Q4 GDP shows economy still in recession > Taiwan raises 2013 growth outlook to 3.59 pct > Malaysia surges in Q4 on big domestic demand > Thai Q4 rises 3.6 pct q/q; 2012 up 6.4 pct > Indonesia grows 6.11 pct y/y in Q4 > Taiwan raises 2013 outlook after Q4 GDP > Philippine Q4 tops forecasts, peso a concern > South Korea GDP expands 0.4 percent > China economy posts slowest growth since 1999 --------------------------------------------------------------- THIRD QUARTER 2012 > Australia GDP expands 0.5 percent > Philippines Q3 growth stronger than expected > Taiwan raises 2012 fcast after Q3 pickup > Thai GDP up 1.2 pct q/q, above forecast > Malaysia Q3 GDP growth a robust 5.2 percent > Hong Kong avoids recession after Q3 growth > Japan Q3 GDP shrinks, points to recession > China Q3 GDP growth 7.4 pct, below target > Singapore contracts, but Q2 revised upwards SECOND QUARTER 2012 > Australia economy solid,but threats mount > India growth languishes near 3-yr low > Philippine Q2 growth cools more than forecast > Thai GDP tops forecasts,flood recovery helps > Taiwan shrinks further as exports slump > Malaysia GDP jumps on consumption, investment > Japan growth slows, ups chance of new stimulus > Hong Kong surprises with mild contraction > Singapore Q2 contraction less than expected > Indonesia growth more than forecast at 6.4 pct > Taiwan cuts forecast a 7th time as Q2 shrinks > Korea Q2 growth slows, another rate cut looms > China Q2 GDP growth 7.6 pct, slowest in 3 yrs > Vietnam growth slows in H1, loans below target -------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST QUARTER 2012 > Australia GDP surges in Q1; rethink on rates? > India Q1 growth weakest in 9 years,rupee falls > Philippine Q1 GDP up 2.5% q/q on govt spending > Malaysia economic growth slows in Q1 > Indonesia GDP at 6.3 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts growth outlook for 6th time > S.Korea Q1 GDP picks up but doubts remain > China Q1 GDP growth eases to near 3-yr low > Singapore Q1 GDP grows annualised 9.9 pct --------------------------------------------------------------- > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------