An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
September's figure of 4.8 percent was the fourth successive
quarter of economic growth below 5 percent and remained far
below the 8 percent the government says is needed to reduce
poverty and provide jobs for its burgeoning young population.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast the economy would grow
4.6 percent in the quarter.
