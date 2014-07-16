China's economic growth picked up slightly in the second quarter, to 7.5 percent from a year earlier, as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends. But analysts said Beijing will likely need to offer more support to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: SECOND QUARTER 2014 > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens FIRST QUARTER 2014 > NZ economy clocks fastest annual pace in 6 yrs > India Jan-March GDP slightly slower than fcast > Philippine Q1 GDP growth slowest in 2 years > Singapore GDP tops f'cast, manufacturing aids > Malaysia Q1 GDP tops f'cast, exports support > Thai economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 > Hong Kong Q1 growth slows to 0.2 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years > Taiwan GDP marks quickest growth in over a yr > S. Korea Q1 growth firm, backs rate-hike view > China At 18-month low, prompts small stimulus > Singapore Q1 GDP slows, MAS keeps policy tight FOURTH QUARTER 2013 > Australia gathers pace on consumer comeback > India Oct-Dec growth 4.7 pct, below forecasts > Singapore Q4 growth beats forecasts > Taiwan revises up Q4 GDP, lifts 2014 outlook > Japan's 4Q growth disappoints, dims outlook > Thai GDP growth slumps in Q4, hurt by unrest > Malaysia Q4 GDP growth speeds up, exports help > Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected > Philippine Q4 GDP surprises;rates seen stable > Taiwan Q4 GDP beats forecasts; China a concern > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth 0.9 pct, meets forecast > China's Q4 GDP growth eases, reforms eyed > Singapore Q4 GDP contracts, manufacturing weak THIRD QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand grows well, rate hikes loom > Australia Q3 economic growth disappoints > India's economy makes cautious recovery > Taiwan ups Q3 GDP pace, cuts full-year fcast > Philippine growth slowest in more than a year > S'pore ups 2013 GDP outlook, Q3 tops forecast > Thailand grows 1.3 pct q/q in Q3 > Malaysia Q3 GDP rises 5 pct, aided by exports > Indonesia Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP growth slows to 1.58 pct y/y > S.Korea Q3 growth tops f'casts, recovery seen > China Q3 growth picks up but outlook murky > Vietnam growth picks up to 5.54 pct y/y in Q3 SECOND QUARTER 2013 > NZ Q2 GDP anemic, rates still seen up next yr > India growth slows to 4-yr low, rupee slides > Philippine Q2 GDP matches China, tops f'casts > Malaysia growth picks up in Q2, c/acct shrinks > Thai Q2 GDP contracts -0.3 pct q/q > Taiwan trims 2013 target despite better Q2 > Hong Kong Q2 GDP picks up to 0.8 pct q/q > Japan Q2 growth slows, tax uncertainty grows > Singapore Q2 growth surges, outlook raised > Indonesia's GDP expands 5.81 pct y/y in Q2 > S.Korea Q2 growth hits 2-year high > China Q2 growth slows, likely to spur reforms FIRST QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand Q1 growth falls as drought bites > Sri Lanka GDP grows 6.0 pct y/y in Q1 > Australia Q1 disappoints,adds to rate cut case > Philippine Q1 GDP growth eclipses China > Taiwan chops 2013 growth forecast to 2.4 pct > Singapore Q1 GDP revised up on fin services > Thai Q1 shrinks 2.2 pct q/q, up 5.3 pct y/y > Japan Q1 annual GDP +3.5 pct, fastest in a yr > Malaysia Q1 growth slows to 4.1 pct y/y > HK Q1 growth up 0.2 pct on quarter > Indonesia Q1 growth at 2-1/2 year low [ID:nL3N0DN0LY} > Taiwan Q1 growth half that of expectations > Korea Q1 growth at 2-yr high, dents rate view > China growth risks eyed as Q1 data falls short > Singapore Q1 GDP in surprise contraction > Vietnam Q1 GDP slows to 4.89 pct y/y > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------