Hong Kong's economy grew 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of
2014 from a year earlier, financial secretary John Tsang said in
his annual budget speech.
A Reuters poll of analysts had expected the economy to grow
2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, compared
with growth of 2.7 percent in the third quarter.
