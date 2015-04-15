China's annual economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 7.0 percent in the first quarter as demand stayed weak, meeting analyst forecasts but fanning expectations that authorities will roll out more policy stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2015 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast FOURTH QUARTER 2014 > Tourists boost NZ Q4 GDP; 2014 growth 3.5 pct > Australia Q4 GDP up 0.5 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y > Hong Kong says Q4 GDP grew 2.2 percent yr/yr > Thai Q4 growth disappoints, 2014 pace 0.7 pct > Japan bounces from recession but growth subdued > Malaysia Q4 economy picks up speed, bumps ahead > Indonesia's economy expands 5 pct in 2015 > Taiwan Q4 growth weak, 2014 still a 3-yr high > Philippines posts stellar Q4 growth > Vietnam's economy grows 5.98 pct in 2014 > S.Korea Q4 growth slows sharply, rate cut seen > China Q4 grows 7.3 pct y/y, 2014 was 7.4 pct > Singapore Q4 growth slows more than expected THIRD QUARTER 2014 > Japan recession deeper than first reported > Australia Q3 growth slows, stokes rate cut talk > Philippine Q3 growth slowest in over 5 years > Singapore Q3 GDP growth beats forecasts > Japan slips into surprise recession > Thailand trims 2014 growth outlook > Hong Kong Q3 growth surprises on upside > Malaysia's growth slows to 5.6 pct in Q3 > Indonesia posts weakest growth in 5 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP hits near 2-yr high on iPhones > SKorea GDP bounces, but global woes raise risks > China posts slowest growth since global crisis > Vietnam Q3 growth quickens to 6.19 pct y/y SECOND QUARTER 2014 > NZ growth slows in Q2, annual rate 3.9 pct > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected 7.1 pct > India's growth speeds up in after-glow of Modi > Philippine Q2 growth fastest in five quarters > Thailand grows in Q2, avoiding recession > HK Q2 GDP shrinks on consumption, outlook cut > Taiwan predicts stronger 2014 growth > Malaysia's 6.4 pct Q2 growth beats forecasts > Japan Q2 GDP slump biggest since 2011 > Singapore avoids Q2 contraction > Indonesia Q2 y/y growth is slowest since 2009 > S.Korea offers $11 bln stimulus, growth eases > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens FIRST QUARTER 2014 > NZ economy clocks fastest annual pace in 6 yrs > India Jan-March GDP slightly slower than fcast > Philippine Q1 GDP growth slowest in 2 years > Singapore GDP tops f'cast, manufacturing aids > Malaysia Q1 GDP tops f'cast, exports support > Thai economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 > Hong Kong Q1 growth slows to 0.2 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years > Taiwan GDP marks quickest growth in over a yr > S. Korea Q1 growth firm, backs rate-hike view > China At 18-month low, prompts small stimulus > Singapore Q1 GDP slows, MAS keeps policy tight FOURTH QUARTER 2013 > Australia gathers pace on consumer comeback > India Oct-Dec growth 4.7 pct, below forecasts > Singapore Q4 growth beats forecasts > Taiwan revises up Q4 GDP, lifts 2014 outlook > Japan's 4Q growth disappoints, dims outlook > Thai GDP growth slumps in Q4, hurt by unrest > Malaysia Q4 GDP growth speeds up, exports help > Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected > Philippine Q4 GDP surprises;rates seen stable > Taiwan Q4 GDP beats forecasts; China a concern > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth 0.9 pct, meets forecast > China's Q4 GDP growth eases, reforms eyed > Singapore Q4 GDP contracts, manufacturing weak THIRD QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand grows well, rate hikes loom > Australia Q3 economic growth disappoints > India's economy makes cautious recovery > Taiwan ups Q3 GDP pace, cuts full-year fcast > Philippine growth slowest in more than a year > S'pore ups 2013 GDP outlook, Q3 tops forecast > Thailand grows 1.3 pct q/q in Q3 > Malaysia Q3 GDP rises 5 pct, aided by exports > Indonesia Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP growth slows to 1.58 pct y/y > S.Korea Q3 growth tops f'casts, recovery seen > China Q3 growth picks up but outlook murky > Vietnam growth picks up to 5.54 pct y/y in Q3 > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------