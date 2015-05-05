Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by soft global demand and a collapse in commodities, underscoring the challenge facing President Joko Widodo as he strives to revive Southeast Asia's biggest economy. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2015 > Indonesia Q1 growth weakest since 2009 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast FOURTH QUARTER 2014 > Tourists boost NZ Q4 GDP; 2014 growth 3.5 pct > Australia Q4 GDP up 0.5 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y > Hong Kong says Q4 GDP grew 2.2 percent yr/yr > Thai Q4 growth disappoints, 2014 pace 0.7 pct > Japan bounces from recession but growth subdued > Malaysia Q4 economy picks up speed, bumps ahead > Indonesia's economy expands 5 pct in 2015 > Taiwan Q4 growth weak, 2014 still a 3-yr high > Philippines posts stellar Q4 growth > Vietnam's economy grows 5.98 pct in 2014 > S.Korea Q4 growth slows sharply, rate cut seen > China Q4 grows 7.3 pct y/y, 2014 was 7.4 pct > Singapore Q4 growth slows more than expected THIRD QUARTER 2014 > Japan recession deeper than first reported > Australia Q3 growth slows, stokes rate cut talk > Philippine Q3 growth slowest in over 5 years > Singapore Q3 GDP growth beats forecasts > Japan slips into surprise recession > Thailand trims 2014 growth outlook > Hong Kong Q3 growth surprises on upside > Malaysia's growth slows to 5.6 pct in Q3 > Indonesia posts weakest growth in 5 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP hits near 2-yr high on iPhones > SKorea GDP bounces, but global woes raise risks > China posts slowest growth since global crisis > Vietnam Q3 growth quickens to 6.19 pct y/y SECOND QUARTER 2014 > NZ growth slows in Q2, annual rate 3.9 pct > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected 7.1 pct > India's growth speeds up in after-glow of Modi > Philippine Q2 growth fastest in five quarters > Thailand grows in Q2, avoiding recession > HK Q2 GDP shrinks on consumption, outlook cut > Taiwan predicts stronger 2014 growth > Malaysia's 6.4 pct Q2 growth beats forecasts > Japan Q2 GDP slump biggest since 2011 > Singapore avoids Q2 contraction > Indonesia Q2 y/y growth is slowest since 2009 > S.Korea offers $11 bln stimulus, growth eases > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens FIRST QUARTER 2014 > NZ economy clocks fastest annual pace in 6 yrs > India Jan-March GDP slightly slower than fcast > Philippine Q1 GDP growth slowest in 2 years > Singapore GDP tops f'cast, manufacturing aids > Malaysia Q1 GDP tops f'cast, exports support > Thai economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 > Hong Kong Q1 growth slows to 0.2 pct q/q > Indonesia Q1 growth slowest in 4 years > Taiwan GDP marks quickest growth in over a yr > S. Korea Q1 growth firm, backs rate-hike view > China At 18-month low, prompts small stimulus > Singapore Q1 GDP slows, MAS keeps policy tight FOURTH QUARTER 2013 > Australia gathers pace on consumer comeback > India Oct-Dec growth 4.7 pct, below forecasts > Singapore Q4 growth beats forecasts > Taiwan revises up Q4 GDP, lifts 2014 outlook > Japan's 4Q growth disappoints, dims outlook > Thai GDP growth slumps in Q4, hurt by unrest > Malaysia Q4 GDP growth speeds up, exports help > Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected > Philippine Q4 GDP surprises;rates seen stable > Taiwan Q4 GDP beats forecasts; China a concern > S.Korea Q4 GDP growth 0.9 pct, meets forecast > China's Q4 GDP growth eases, reforms eyed > Singapore Q4 GDP contracts, manufacturing weak THIRD QUARTER 2013 > New Zealand grows well, rate hikes loom > Australia Q3 economic growth disappoints > India's economy makes cautious recovery > Taiwan ups Q3 GDP pace, cuts full-year fcast > Philippine growth slowest in more than a year > S'pore ups 2013 GDP outlook, Q3 tops forecast > Thailand grows 1.3 pct q/q in Q3 > Malaysia Q3 GDP rises 5 pct, aided by exports > Indonesia Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP growth slows to 1.58 pct y/y > S.Korea Q3 growth tops f'casts, recovery seen > China Q3 growth picks up but outlook murky > Vietnam growth picks up to 5.54 pct y/y in Q3 > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------