China's economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second quarter, steady with the previous quarter and slightly better than analysts' forecasts, though further stimulus is still expected after the quarter ended with a stock market crash To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: SECOND QUARTER 2015 > China growth beats forecasts at 7 pct > Singapore Q2 GDP contracts, stirs easing talk FIRST QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP hits annualised 3.9 pct growth in Q1 > Australia's economy outpaces forecasts, peers > India pace tops China's, causing scepticism > Philippine q/q growth slowest in 6 years > Robust Singapore Q1 GDP points to steady policy > Thailand surprises with quarterly growth > Malaysia grows 5.6 pct in Q1 > Hong Kong economy posts mild Q1 growth > Indonesia Q1 growth weakest since 2009 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast FOURTH QUARTER 2014 > Tourists boost NZ Q4 GDP; 2014 growth 3.5 pct > Australia Q4 GDP up 0.5 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y > Hong Kong says Q4 GDP grew 2.2 percent yr/yr > Thai Q4 growth disappoints, 2014 pace 0.7 pct > Japan bounces from recession but growth subdued > Malaysia Q4 economy picks up speed, bumps ahead > Indonesia's economy expands 5 pct in 2015 > Taiwan Q4 growth weak, 2014 still a 3-yr high > Philippines posts stellar Q4 growth > Vietnam's economy grows 5.98 pct in 2014 > S.Korea Q4 growth slows sharply, rate cut seen > China Q4 grows 7.3 pct y/y, 2014 was 7.4 pct > Singapore Q4 growth slows more than expected THIRD QUARTER 2014 > Japan recession deeper than first reported > Australia Q3 growth slows, stokes rate cut talk > Philippine Q3 growth slowest in over 5 years > Singapore Q3 GDP growth beats forecasts > Japan slips into surprise recession > Thailand trims 2014 growth outlook > Hong Kong Q3 growth surprises on upside > Malaysia's growth slows to 5.6 pct in Q3 > Indonesia posts weakest growth in 5 years > Taiwan Q3 GDP hits near 2-yr high on iPhones > SKorea GDP bounces, but global woes raise risks > China posts slowest growth since global crisis > Vietnam Q3 growth quickens to 6.19 pct y/y SECOND QUARTER 2014 > NZ growth slows in Q2, annual rate 3.9 pct > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks more than expected 7.1 pct > India's growth speeds up in after-glow of Modi > Philippine Q2 growth fastest in five quarters > Thailand grows in Q2, avoiding recession > HK Q2 GDP shrinks on consumption, outlook cut > Taiwan predicts stronger 2014 growth > Malaysia's 6.4 pct Q2 growth beats forecasts > Japan Q2 GDP slump biggest since 2011 > Singapore avoids Q2 contraction > Indonesia Q2 y/y growth is slowest since 2009 > S.Korea offers $11 bln stimulus, growth eases > China growth picks up in Q2 on stimulus > Singapore GDP shrinks in Q2 > Vietnam's Q2 economic growth quickens > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------