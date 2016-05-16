Thailand's economy outpaced expectations in the first quarter to expand at the fastest annual rate in three years, providing some relief for a military government that has struggled to stimulate growth in the two years since it seized power. To see stories on GDP data in Asia, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2016 > Thai Q1 GDP surprsingly resilient but exports weak > Malaysia growth drops to lowest in 6.5 years > Indonesia grows at slower pace than forecast > More rate cuts seen as Taiwan GDP shrinks > S. Korea GDP growth slows on weak capex, exports > China posts weakest growth since 2009 > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.8 pct y/y, flat q/q > Drought weighs on Vietnam's Q1 growth FOURTH QUARTER 2015 > New Zealand economic growth beats forecasts > Japan economy shrinks less than feared > Australia GDP grows 3 pct, best in nearly 2 years > HK braces for weaker GDP amid political volatility > Singapore's Q4 GDP fails to temper easing risk > Malaysia growth cools in Q4, but better than fcast > Taiwan cuts 2016 growth outlook again > Thai Q4 q/q growth misses forecast > Japan economy shrinks more than expected > India growth slows in Oct-Dec, sceptics abound > Indonesia economy gains speed, outlook improves > Philippines posts strong Q4, bucks global chill > S.Korea Q4 GDP +0.6 pct s/adj q/q, +3.0 pct y/y > China Q4 growth weakest since 2009 > Singapore Q4 GDP beats forecasts > Vietnam Q4 grows 7.01 pct, full-year at 6.68 pct THIRD QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP revised to expansion, dodges recession > Australia GDP rises on export boost, spending > India's July-Sept GDP growth hits 7.4 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts 2015 GDP outlook to fresh 6-year low > Philippine Q3 y/y growth at 6.0 pct > Singapore growth beats expectations, outlook soft > Thai growth beats forecast, but recovery weak > Malaysia Q3 growth is slowest in more than 2 yrs > Indonesia growth pace inches up to 4.73 pct y/y > Taiwan narrowly avoids recession in Q3 > South Korea growth hits 5-yr high in Q3 > China grows 6.9 pct in Q3, weakest since 2009 > Vietnam Q3 growth picks up to 6.8 pct SECOND QUARTER 2015 > Japan Q2 GDP shrinks less than expected > India growth lags forecasts, boosts rate calls > Philippine Q2 growth rises, but China a risk > Japan economy shrinks in Q2 in blow to Abe > Thai Q2 growth tops forecasts but still weak > HK posts steady Q2 GDP, raises 2015 outlook > Taiwan 2015 growth to be slowest in 6 years > Malaysia Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, above forecasts > Indonesia Q2 grows 4.67 pc, slowest in 6 yrs > Taiwan Q2 growth tumbles to 3-yr low > S.Korea Q2 GDP growth worst in over 6 years > China growth beats forecasts at 7 pct > Singapore Q2 GDP contracts, stirs easing talk FIRST QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP hits annualised 3.9 pct growth in Q1 > Australia's economy outpaces forecasts, peers > India pace tops China's, causing scepticism > Philippine q/q growth slowest in 6 years > Robust Singapore Q1 GDP points to steady policy > Thailand surprises with quarterly growth > Malaysia grows 5.6 pct in Q1 > Hong Kong economy posts mild Q1 growth > Indonesia Q1 growth weakest since 2009 > China Q1 growth dips to 7 pct, a 6-year low > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.1 pct q/q, tops f'cast > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------