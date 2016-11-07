Indonesia's economic growth weakened in the third quarter, hurt by a slowdown in major trading partners and a slump in government spending, suggesting the economy could struggle to mount a solid rebound over the next year. Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.02 percent on an annual basis in July-September, the statistics bureau said on Monday, compared to 5.19 percent in the second quarter. A Reuters poll had expected third quarter growth of 5.04 percent. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: THIRD QUARTER 2016 > Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut > SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks > China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected > Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks SECOND QUARTER 2016 > NZ posts 0.9 pct Q2 GDP growth, 3.9 pct on year > Australia toasts 25 years without recession > Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter > Philippines posts fastest Q2 Asia growth so far > Japan GDP stalls in Q2, deepens policy doubts > Thai growth beats forecast, aided by tourism > Hong Kong Q2 grows slightly, recession avoided > Malaysia grows 4 pct in Q2 as slowdown continues > Singapore cuts 2016 forecast, Q2 pace 2.1 pct y/y > Indonesia grows 5.18 pct y/y, beating expectation > Taiwan returns to growth, but outlook cloudy > S.Korea GDP rebounds, respite seen limited > China GDP grows 6.7 pct, a bit more than expected > Singapore Q2 economic growth slower than expected > Vietnam's Q2 growth pace slows to a two-year low FIRST QUARTER 2016 > Japan GDP revised up, boosted by leap year gain > India retains fastest growing economy title > Philippines on track for 2016 target after Q1 GDP > Thai Q1 GDP growth resilient but exports weak > Malaysia growth drops to lowest in 6.5 years > Indonesia grows at slower pace than forecast > More rate cuts seen as Taiwan GDP shrinks > S. Korea GDP growth slows on weak capex, exports > China posts weakest growth since 2009 > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.8 pct y/y, flat q/q > Drought weighs on Vietnam's Q1 growth FOURTH QUARTER 2015 > New Zealand economic growth beats forecasts > Japan economy shrinks less than feared > Australia GDP grows 3 pct, best in nearly 2 years > HK braces for weaker GDP amid political volatility > Singapore's Q4 GDP fails to temper easing risk > Malaysia growth cools in Q4, but better than fcast > Taiwan cuts 2016 growth outlook again > Thai Q4 q/q growth misses forecast > Japan economy shrinks more than expected > India growth slows in Oct-Dec, sceptics abound > Indonesia economy gains speed, outlook improves > Philippines posts strong Q4, bucks global chill > S.Korea Q4 GDP +0.6 pct s/adj q/q, +3.0 pct y/y > China Q4 growth weakest since 2009 > Singapore Q4 GDP beats forecasts > Vietnam Q4 grows 7.01 pct, full-year at 6.68 pct THIRD QUARTER 2015 > Japan GDP revised to expansion, dodges recession > Australia GDP rises on export boost, spending > India's July-Sept GDP growth hits 7.4 pct y/y > Taiwan cuts 2015 GDP outlook to fresh 6-year low > Philippine Q3 y/y growth at 6.0 pct > Singapore growth beats expectations, outlook soft > Thai growth beats forecast, but recovery weak > Malaysia Q3 growth is slowest in more than 2 yrs > Indonesia growth pace inches up to 4.73 pct y/y > Taiwan narrowly avoids recession in Q3 > South Korea growth hits 5-yr high in Q3 > China grows 6.9 pct in Q3, weakest since 2009 > Vietnam Q3 growth picks up to 6.8 pct > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. --------------------------------------------------------------- Compiled by Asia Treasury Desk +65 6870 3840 ---------------------------------------------------------------