Japan's economic growth handily beat expectations in the
July-September period, expanding for a third straight quarter as
exports recovered, but weak domestic activity cast doubt on
hopes for a sustainable economic recovery.
The world's third-largest economy expanded by an annualised
2.2 percent in the third quarter, faster than the 0.9 percent
increase markets had expected, following a 0.7 percent increase
in April-June, Cabinet Office data showed.
