Singapore's economy grew at a faster pace in the final three months of last year than initially thought, but the government warned the outlook remained hostage to policy and protectionist risks in the United States. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FOURTH QUARTER 2016 > Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks > Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending > Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools > Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost > Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years > S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4 > China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation > Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing > Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs THIRD QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand economy races ahead on people boom > Australia GDP slams into reverse, risks recession > Singapore Q3 GDP slump reinforces recession risk > Thai GDP momentum cools, but exports improving > Philippines GDP up 7.1 pct, will hit 2016 target > Japan economy grows faster than expected > HK's Q3 economic momentum cools on China slowdown > Malaysia surprises with 4.3 pct growth, rgt tanks > Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut > SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks > China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected > Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks SECOND QUARTER 2016 > NZ posts 0.9 pct Q2 GDP growth, 3.9 pct on year > Australia toasts 25 years without recession > Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter > Philippines posts fastest Q2 Asia growth so far > Japan GDP stalls in Q2, deepens policy doubts > Thai growth beats forecast, aided by tourism > Hong Kong Q2 grows slightly, recession avoided > Malaysia grows 4 pct in Q2 as slowdown continues > Singapore cuts 2016 forecast, Q2 pace 2.1 pct y/y > Indonesia grows 5.18 pct y/y, beating expectation > Taiwan returns to growth, but outlook cloudy > S.Korea GDP rebounds, respite seen limited > China GDP grows 6.7 pct, a bit more than expected > Singapore Q2 economic growth slower than expected > Vietnam's Q2 growth pace slows to a two-year low FIRST QUARTER 2016 > Japan GDP revised up, boosted by leap year gain > India retains fastest growing economy title > Philippines on track for 2016 target after Q1 GDP > Thai Q1 GDP growth resilient but exports weak > Malaysia growth drops to lowest in 6.5 years > Indonesia grows at slower pace than forecast > More rate cuts seen as Taiwan GDP shrinks > S. Korea GDP growth slows on weak capex, exports > China posts weakest growth since 2009 > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.8 pct y/y, flat q/q > Drought weighs on Vietnam's Q1 growth FOURTH QUARTER 2015 > New Zealand economic growth beats forecasts > Japan economy shrinks less than feared > Australia GDP grows 3 pct, best in nearly 2 years > HK braces for weaker GDP amid political volatility > Singapore's Q4 GDP fails to temper easing risk > Malaysia growth cools in Q4, but better than fcast > Taiwan cuts 2016 growth outlook again > Thai Q4 q/q growth misses forecast > Japan economy shrinks more than expected > India growth slows in Oct-Dec, sceptics abound > Indonesia economy gains speed, outlook improves > Philippines posts strong Q4, bucks global chill > S.Korea Q4 GDP +0.6 pct s/adj q/q, +3.0 pct y/y > China Q4 growth weakest since 2009 > Singapore Q4 GDP beats forecasts > Vietnam Q4 grows 7.01 pct, full-year at 6.68 pct