Hong Kong's economy grew at its fastest annual clip in six years
in the first quarter, supported by a recovery in global trade,
stronger economic activity in China and rising asset prices.
To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the
brackets:
FIRST QUARTER 2017
> Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years
> Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports
> S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up
> China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus
> Singapore Q1 GDP contracts 1.9 pct qtr/qtr,
> Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1
FOURTH QUARTER 2016
> New Zealand misses growth expectations
> Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013
> Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises
> Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak
> Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI
> HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery
> Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft
> Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks
> Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending
> Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools
> Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost
> Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years
> S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4
> China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation
> Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing
> Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs
THIRD QUARTER 2016
> New Zealand economy races ahead on people boom
> Australia GDP slams into reverse, risks recession
> Singapore Q3 GDP slump reinforces recession risk
> Thai GDP momentum cools, but exports improving
> Philippines GDP up 7.1 pct, will hit 2016 target
> Japan economy grows faster than expected
> HK's Q3 economic momentum cools on China slowdown
> Malaysia surprises with 4.3 pct growth, rgt tanks
> Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut
> SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks
> China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected
> Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks
SECOND QUARTER 2016
> NZ posts 0.9 pct Q2 GDP growth, 3.9 pct on year
> Australia toasts 25 years without recession
> Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter
> Philippines posts fastest Q2 Asia growth so far
> Japan GDP stalls in Q2, deepens policy doubts
> Thai growth beats forecast, aided by tourism
> Hong Kong Q2 grows slightly, recession avoided
> Malaysia grows 4 pct in Q2 as slowdown continues
> Singapore cuts 2016 forecast, Q2 pace 2.1 pct y/y
> Indonesia grows 5.18 pct y/y, beating expectation
> Taiwan returns to growth, but outlook cloudy
> S.Korea GDP rebounds, respite seen limited
> China GDP grows 6.7 pct, a bit more than expected
> Singapore Q2 economic growth slower than expected
> Vietnam's Q2 growth pace slows to a two-year low
FIRST QUARTER 2016
> Japan GDP revised up, boosted by leap year gain
> India retains fastest growing economy title
> Philippines on track for 2016 target after Q1 GDP
> Thai Q1 GDP growth resilient but exports weak
> Malaysia growth drops to lowest in 6.5 years
> Indonesia grows at slower pace than forecast
> More rate cuts seen as Taiwan GDP shrinks
> S. Korea GDP growth slows on weak capex, exports
> China posts weakest growth since 2009
> Singapore Q1 GDP +1.8 pct y/y, flat q/q
> Drought weighs on Vietnam's Q1 growth
