Australia's economy shrugged off a cyclone powered bad-weather hit to exports and home building in the first quarter, posting just enough growth to claim nearly 26 years without recession - equalling the Netherlands' 103-quarter record. FIRST QUARTER 2017 > Australia ties world record for longest expansion > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GDP contracts less than first estimated > Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports > Japan's GDP grows at fastest rate in a year > Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year > Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years > Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports > S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up > China Q1 GDP fastest since 2015 on steel, stimulus > Vietnam's growth slips to a 3-year low in Q1 FOURTH QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand misses growth expectations > Sri Lanka 2016 growth slows to lowest since 2013 > Japan growth rate revised up as capex rises > Australia rebounds, extending long growth streak > Strong India GDP puzzles markets, vindicates RBI > HK's firmer GDP outlook helped by global recovery > Thai growth below forecast, seen staying soft > Singapore growth bounces, gov't warns of US risks > Malaysia growth up, aided by exports and spending > Indonesia growth below 5 pct as spending cools > Philippines caps solid 2016 on consumption boost > Taiwan GDP grows at best pace in nearly 2 years > S.Korea economic growth retreats further in Q4 > China GDP grows 6.8 pct y/y, above expectation > Singapore GDP gets lift from strong manufacturing > Vietnam suffers first slowdown in growth in 4 yrs THIRD QUARTER 2016 > New Zealand economy races ahead on people boom > Australia GDP slams into reverse, risks recession > Singapore Q3 GDP slump reinforces recession risk > Thai GDP momentum cools, but exports improving > Philippines GDP up 7.1 pct, will hit 2016 target > Japan economy grows faster than expected > HK's Q3 economic momentum cools on China slowdown > Malaysia surprises with 4.3 pct growth, rgt tanks > Indonesia Q3 GDP growth hit by govt spending cut > SKorea Q3 GDP grows 0.7 pct, undercut by setbacks > China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct, as expected > Singapore GDP unexpectedly shrinks SECOND QUARTER 2016 > NZ posts 0.9 pct Q2 GDP growth, 3.9 pct on year > Australia toasts 25 years without recession > Indian growth slows sharply in April-June quarter > Philippines posts fastest Q2 Asia growth so far > Japan GDP stalls in Q2, deepens policy doubts > Thai growth beats forecast, aided by tourism > Hong Kong Q2 grows slightly, recession avoided > Malaysia grows 4 pct in Q2 as slowdown continues > Singapore cuts 2016 forecast, Q2 pace 2.1 pct y/y > Indonesia grows 5.18 pct y/y, beating expectation > Taiwan returns to growth, but outlook cloudy > S.Korea GDP rebounds, respite seen limited > China GDP grows 6.7 pct, a bit more than expected > Singapore Q2 economic growth slower than expected > Vietnam's Q2 growth pace slows to a two-year low FIRST QUARTER 2016 > Japan GDP revised up, boosted by leap year gain > India retains fastest growing economy title > Philippines on track for 2016 target after Q1 GDP > Thai Q1 GDP growth resilient but exports weak > Malaysia growth drops to lowest in 6.5 years > Indonesia grows at slower pace than forecast > More rate cuts seen as Taiwan GDP shrinks > S. Korea GDP growth slows on weak capex, exports > China posts weakest growth since 2009 > Singapore Q1 GDP +1.8 pct y/y, flat q/q > Drought weighs on Vietnam's Q1 growth