By Wayne Cole
| SYDNEY, July 17
SYDNEY, July 17 Policymakers in emerging Asia
are stepping up efforts to stimulate growth, and with government
debt low and public savings high, chances are good they can
spare the region the worst of the rich world's woes.
That is just as well, since leading indicators, particularly
for manufacturing, show that trade across export-obsessed Asia
has hit an air pocket that could last for months.
"Exports are about to drop off sharply," warned Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC.
"To avoid sudden weakness feeding on itself, measures are
needed to bridge the lull in growth," he argued, proscribing a
dose of fiscal spending and regulatory reform.
The response also would not need to be as aggressive as
after the global financial crisis, since there was no sign of
the snap-freeze in trade finance that so badly damaged Asian
exports in 2008 and 2009.
Inflation has also been easing in most parts of the region,
giving central banks and governments more room to ease policy or
launch fresh stimulus than many developed nations.
Neumann noted that industrial production in the United
States and euro zone is still below its pre-crisis peak, yet in
emerging Asia it was now over 40 percent higher.
Crucially, this recovery was driven by Asian demand and not,
as traditionally, by exports to the West. That was a major
reason it took just 11 months on average for emerging Asia to
recoup all the output losses of the global recession.
"All that's coming is another trade shock, and one that is
likely to be much shallower than in 2008 as trade financing
remains available," argues Neumann. "All we need is stimulus,
and the region will quickly fire up again. Please deliver."
Policymakers have already done a lot, and still have far
more ammunition remaining than their counterparts in the United
States, Europe, Britain and Japan, which are running out of
tools to jump-start demand.
Interest rates are at or near record lows across much of the
region while most countries have not had to cut spending like
their western counterparts.
The latest move came from the Bank of Korea which surprised
last week by cutting rates a quarter point to 3 percent, its
first easing in more than three years. It characterised the cut
as a pre-emptive strike and left the door open for more stimulus
if necessary.
CHINA PRIMED
Speculation is rife that China is about to unveil a slew of
pro-growth policies, led by infrastructure spending.
Along with two rapid-fire rate cuts, China has already
fast-tracked infrastructure investment, offered consumption
subsidies to households and moved ahead with financial reforms.
On public housing alone the state plans to build seven million
units this year, not far off the entire housing stock of
Australia.
Just this weekend, China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the
second half of the year would see the government "increase
efforts to preset and fine-tune its policies, and make policies
more targeted, foresighted and effective."
With economic growth at a three-year low of 7.6 percent and
inflation down at 2.2 percent, policymakers certainly have the
scope for stimulus, even if it is unlikely to match the massive
boost that followed the 2008 crisis.
"We expect earlier policy easing and supportive fiscal
measures to gradually feed into the real economy and continue to
expect growth to bottom in Q2," said Jian Chang, an economist at
Barclays.
But that did not mean a return to 10 percent-plus growth
pace of the past decade.
"Most Chinese officials we have spoken with fully embrace
the idea that China needs lower growth to facilitate a
rebalancing and transformation of the growth model," Jian added.
"Policies may appear restrained, but over the longer haul we
believe the more moderate growth path will prove far more
sustainable and with far fewer negative side-effects."
SHAME ABOUT INDIA
Analysts are a lot less optimistic on India, where the $2
trillion-economy has stumbled badly in recent months amid
stubborn inflation and government foot-dragging on reform.
Annual growth braked to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent in
the first quarter while industrial output has slowed to a crawl.
The central bank dismayed many in financial markets by not
cutting rates in June, saying an easing would do little to
promote growth but would risk fuelling inflation.
Another reluctant easer has been the Bank of Japan (BOJ),
which skipped a chance for more quantitative stimulus at its
policy meeting last week.
The bank may have been encouraged by its Tankan survey of
businesses which showed unexpectedly upbeat business sentiment
and investment plans.
But other data showed core machinery orders, a leading
indicator of business investment, tumbled in May while surveys
of manufacturing showed growth stalling.
Politicians have reacted by calling for a stimulus package as
early as the third quarter, though any plan is expected to be
modest in size given the nations' huge debt burden.
ASEAN UNDERRATED
In sharp contrast has been the performance of the Southeast
Asian nations of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and
the Philippines.
This group tends to be overshadowed in the news by China,
yet a combined, relatively youthful, population of around 439
million makes for a lot of potential consumers.
"ASEAN remains a bright spot amid the downbeat global
economy," say Moody's economists Katrina Ell and Fred Gibson.
"Exports are the traditional growth engine of the region, but
even with the recent softening in global demand, economic growth
has held firm."
That is one reason ASEAN share markets have handily
outperformed the Asian average and their western peers since the
2009 global recession. So far this year, indexes in the region
have climbed anywhere from 5 to as much as 20 percent.
Indonesia in particular has been a success story in the last
few years, making it a darling with offshore investors. Foreign
direct investment there climbed 30 percent in the first quarter
from a year earlier.
Annual economic growth has averaged around 6 percent for the
past decade and even with Europe's drag on exports it managed to
expand by 6.3 percent in the first quarter, from a year earlier.
With inflation contained at just under 5 percent, Bank
Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent for the rest of the year.
In Thailand, the economy has bounced back smartly from last
year's devastating floods, growing 11 percent in the first
quarter after a similar-sized contraction the previous quarter.
Household consumption, private investment and a recovery in
the service and manufacturing sectors were the main drivers of
growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
Thailand's central bank has said it had scope to cut
interest rates if necessary, though markets are pricing in a
steady 3 percent for months to come.
Annual growth in the Philippines topped 6 percent in the
first quarter, the fastest pace in five years, fuelled by higher
government spending, a rebound in exports and strong domestic
consumption. Interest rates are again at a record low of 4
percent and likely to stay there.
The Asian Development Bank this month only marginally
trimmed its forecast for all of developing Asia to 6.6 percent
for 2012 from 6.9 percent. And it felt that most governments in
the region "have sufficient policy space to ease monetary policy
and provide fiscal stimulus if needed."