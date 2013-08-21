Asian markets are coming under pressure as investors worry about
the effect the expected scaling back of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus will have on the region's economies.
Emerging markets have been hard hit by the prospect of
so-called Fed tapering, which has raised U.S. borrowing costs
and throttled the supply of cheap dollars formerly used to
support domestic demand and fund current account deficits.
To see stories on the risks and reforms that Asian economic
policymakers are grappling with, double click in the brackets:
---------------------------------------------------------------
ASIA
> Asia looks vulnerable as capital takes flight
> Asia's great investor rotation flows to North
> Asia exports stutter, missing out on US revival
> Little cheer from volatility for Asia traders
> Asian c.banks take differ in stemming outflows
JAPAN
> Japan's PM may rethink tax hike
> Big reform may lose out despite election win
> History casts doubt on Japan economic reform
CHINA
> New signposts needed as China targets consumers
> China turf war over yuan reform
> China risks following Japan into economic coma
> China plays safe on reform as growth sags
> Jiangsu province: China's debt nightmare?
> China's rate reform may shield state firms
> Controlled slowdown or unemployment nightmare?
> As China pain increases, so does reform effort
INDIA
> India's balance of payments hamper rupee rescue
> Change vs continuity for India's central bank
OTHERS
> Rising Thai household debt spurs rate tussle
> Philippines raises ability to cope with storms
> S.Korea exports boom: Less than meets the eye?
---------------------------------------------------------------
> Track Asian economic data live
> For latest top breaking news across all markets
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Global economy European Companies
Asian companies U.S. Companies
Fixed Income Forex
Fund Management Politics & General
Corporate Finance FX News
Banking/Financials
---------------------------------------------------------------
Access to some items may depend on subscription level.
---------------------------------------------------------------