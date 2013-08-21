Asian markets are coming under pressure as investors worry about the effect the expected scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus will have on the region's economies. Emerging markets have been hard hit by the prospect of so-called Fed tapering, which has raised U.S. borrowing costs and throttled the supply of cheap dollars formerly used to support domestic demand and fund current account deficits. To see stories on the risks and reforms that Asian economic policymakers are grappling with, double click in the brackets: --------------------------------------------------------------- ASIA > Asia looks vulnerable as capital takes flight > Asia's great investor rotation flows to North > Asia exports stutter, missing out on US revival > Little cheer from volatility for Asia traders > Asian c.banks take differ in stemming outflows JAPAN > Japan's PM may rethink tax hike > Big reform may lose out despite election win > History casts doubt on Japan economic reform CHINA > New signposts needed as China targets consumers > China turf war over yuan reform > China risks following Japan into economic coma > China plays safe on reform as growth sags > Jiangsu province: China's debt nightmare? > China's rate reform may shield state firms > Controlled slowdown or unemployment nightmare? > As China pain increases, so does reform effort INDIA > India's balance of payments hamper rupee rescue > Change vs continuity for India's central bank OTHERS > Rising Thai household debt spurs rate tussle > Philippines raises ability to cope with storms > S.Korea exports boom: Less than meets the eye? --------------------------------------------------------------- > Track Asian economic data live > For latest top breaking news across all markets --------------------------------------------------------------- TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Global economy European Companies Asian companies U.S. Companies Fixed Income Forex Fund Management Politics & General Corporate Finance FX News Banking/Financials --------------------------------------------------------------- Access to some items may depend on subscription level. ---------------------------------------------------------------