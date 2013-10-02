MANILA, Oct 2 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
released an update to its 2013 outlook for developing Asia,
spanning 45 countries in Asia and the Pacific.
The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2012 2013 2014
----------- --------------
Oct July April Oct July April
CENTRAL ASIA 5.6 5.4 5.3 5.5 6.0 6.0 6.0
EAST ASIA 6.5 6.6 6.7 7.1 6.6 6.7 7.1
China 7.8 7.6 7.7 8.2 7.4 7.5 8.0
SOUTH ASIA 5.0 4.7 5.6 5.7 5.5 6.2 6.2
India 5.0 4.7 5.8 6.0 5.7 6.5 6.5
SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.6 4.9 5.2 5.4 5.3 5.6 5.7
Indonesia 6.2 5.7 -- 6.4 6.0 -- 6.6
Malaysia 5.6 4.3 -- 5.3 5.0 -- 5.5
Philippines 6.8 7.0 -- 6.0 6.1 -- 5.9
Singapore 1.3 2.6 -- 2.6 3.5 -- 3.7
Thailand 6.5 3.8 -- 4.9 4.9 -- 5.0
Vietnam 5.2 5.2 -- 5.2 5.5 -- 5.6
THE PACIFIC 7.5 5.2 5.0 5.2 5.5 5.5 5.5
________________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.0 6.3 6.6 6.2 6.4 6.7
INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2012 2013 2014
------------- --------------
Oct July April Oct July April
CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.8 6.8 6.7
EAST ASIA 2.6 2.4 2.4 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.3
China 2.6 2.5 2.5 3.2 2.7 2.7 3.5
SOUTH ASIA 7.9 6.7 6.7 7.4 7.0 6.9 7.1
India 7.4 6.5 6.5 7.2 6.8 6.6 6.8
SOUTHEAST ASIA 3.9 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.1
Indonesia 4.3 7.2 -- 5.2 5.5 -- 4.7
Malaysia 1.7 2.2 -- 2.2 3.0 -- 3.0
Philippines 3.2 3.0 -- 3.6 3.5 -- 3.8
Singapore 4.5 3.2 -- 3.8 3.0 -- 3.0
Thailand 3.0 2.6 -- 3.2 2.9 -- 3.1
Vietnam 9.2 6.5 -- 7.5 7.2 -- 8.2
THE PACIFIC 4.3 5.7 5.7 6.1 6.0 5.9 6.3
________________________________________________________________
AVERAGE 3.7 3.6 3.5 4.0 3.7 3.7 4.2
Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2013 Update
Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz
Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan
South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives,
Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands,
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu