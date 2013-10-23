* Australia Q3 inflation higher than expected
* Extends trend seen in New Zealand, China and Japan
* China rates jump, underscoring tightening fears
* Singapore central bank warns of higher inflation
(Adds rise in China's money rates, analyst quotes, details)
By Ian Chua and Kevin Lim
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Inflation fears
heightened in Asia on Wednesday as price pressures in Australia
intensified and as China's short-term interest rates shot higher
on concerns the central bank may soon tighten liquidity.
The pick-up in price pressures could limit the ability of
policymakers to inject more stimulus if needed as a weak global
recovery dampens demand for the region's exports, weighing on
economic growth.
Australia's quarterly headline inflation sped up to a much
higher than expected 1.2 percent in the third quarter from 0.4
percent in the second, data showed, reflecting in part a spike
in fuel prices.
The outsized move jolted markets, sending the Australian
dollar to a 4-1/2-month high and prompting traders to trim
chances of another interest rate cut this year.
Australia's data came a week after neighbouring New Zealand,
India and China all reported inflation was running hotter than
expected.
Super-loose monetary policies in the West have sparked a
wash of speculative "hot money" flows into Asia, aggravating
price pressures and threatening to create potentially
destabilising asset bubbles in some countries.
Strong domestic demand has also spurred prices of everything
from food to fuel. India, Indonesia and Malaysia have all cut
state fuel subsidies in recent months in a bid to reduce their
debt burdens, sending living costs still higher.
Selena Ling, head of treasury research at Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, Singapore's number two lender, said there was an
"upward creep" in inflation across the region.
In Singapore, September consumer prices rose a
less-than-expected 1.6 percent, but the central bank warned that
core inflation would move higher over the next few quarters.
China's short-term money market rates jumped on Wednesday on
worries Beijing may tighten policy to curb rising price
pressures. Concerns about the impact of such tightening on the
world's second-largest economy rippled through global share
markets.
A policy adviser to the People's Bank of China told Reuters
on Tuesday the authority may tighten cash conditions in the
financial system to address the inflation risks.
Consumer price inflation in China is at a 7-month high while
house prices rose the most in nearly three years in September.
FED TAPER WORRIES LINGER
Daniel Wilson, an economist at ANZ in Singapore, sees
inflation picking up further in 2014, but added that not every
economy will move in tandem.
"For countries facing domestic-induced inflation, Singapore
is an obvious case. There are also cost pressures in India
because of supply constraints and the pass-through from higher
fuel prices in Indonesia hasn't been fully felt."
Malaysia, however, could see domestic demand weaken with the
government likely to tighten its budget now that elections are
over, he said.
One potential threat for Asia's inflation outlook,
particularly for the region's emerging economies, could come
early next year when expectations for the Federal Reserve to
scale back its stimulus spending return to the fore.
That could see a repeat of this year's sell-off in emerging
markets that drove currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and
Indian rupee to multi-year or even record lows, swelling the
cost of their imported goods and fuel.
While the quarterly jump in Australia's inflation caught the
market's attention, the annual inflation rate for both
underlying and headline measures were still comfortably within
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2-3 percent target band.
"The RBA pausing for many months to come makes the most
sense at this juncture," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific Research at TDSecurities in Singapore.
Later in the week, Japan will release its inflation numbers.
It is probably the only country in Asia happy to see some price
pressure, with the government and central bank having unleashed
a potent mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus in a bid to end 15
years of deflation.
Japan's core consumer prices, which exclude prices of fresh
food but include oil products, probably rose 0.7 percent in
September from a year earlier.
That would mark the fourth straight month of positive
readings, keeping the annual growth rate near a five-year high
of 0.8 percent seen in August.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)