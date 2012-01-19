SINGAPORE Asia's economic growth will get worse before it gets better, with China and India seen expanding this year at their slowest pace since the tail-end of the global financial crisis in 2009, prompting central banks to remain accommodative, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Surveys of more than 250 economists across Asia, excluding Japan, found significant downgrades to growth estimates when compared with the previous poll conducted in October.

But economists also thought Asia's policymakers would step in to stave off any sharp declines, with interest rate cuts expected in 2012 in countries including India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

"We remain relatively optimistic that Asia will avoid a major slump this year," said Frederic Neumann, an Asia economist with HSBC, based in Hong Kong. "The first quarter is undoubtedly going to be challenging."

Analysts have steadily chipped away at their 2012 growth estimates for China over the last five quarterly polls dating back to January 2011.

The consensus view showed China's growth slipping to 8.4 percent in 2012, which would be the slowest growth in a decade.

Out of 34 economists polled on China, five thought growth would dip below 8 percent this year, a level once deemed unthinkable . In the previous poll conducted three months ago, not a single economist predicted China would breach the 8 percent mark.

While Asia is clearly not immune to the global economic slowdown and financial market turmoil, the consensus view indicated that the current slowdown might be short-lived and the region will recover towards the end of the year.

"The worst seems to have passed and this looks like a mid-cycle slowdown," said Wai Ho Leong, senior regional economist at Barclays Capital. "This is a moderation rather than a slump."

For graphic for the poll, click link.reuters.com/tyz95s

Asia's fate is closely tied to China's because it has become the top export destination for many of its neighbours, so a sharper slowdown there would have far-reaching repercussions.

Beijing has said it intends to "fine-tune" its economic policy, which suggests interest rate cuts are not on the cards. Indeed, the poll showed the People's Bank of China holding the benchmark rate steady through the mid-2013 forecast horizon.

But China will probably seek to spur lending by cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. The poll showed economists expected the required reserve ratio to fall to 19 percent by the end of 2012, from its current level of 21 percent.

"If things were to sour suddenly, China has some fiscal room to manoeuvre in, so we will see more fiscal stimulus," Leong added.

INDIA EASES

In India, which is feeling the bite of 13 successive rate hikes coupled with the government's inability to pass legislation to encourage foreign investment, growth estimates have come down sharply.

Economists now see growth in the fiscal year ending March 2013 coming in at just 7.0 percent, down from 7.6 percent in the October poll. As recently as April, economists were looking for growth of 8.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India has struggled to stem high inflation despite its aggressive rate-hiking campaign, which is stifling the economy.

The RBI will likely unwind some of those rate hikes in 2012, cutting the benchmark interest rates to 7.50 percent by the end of 2012 from the current 8.50 percent.

Not everyone took such a downbeat view of Asia's third-largest economy, however.

"In India, some of the pessimism currently is overdone," HSBC's Neumann said. "Economic activity is not in the doldrums. We know that industrial production rebounded, exports are doing actually surprisingly well in this environment."

SIZE MATTERS

Neumann said that while larger Asian economies have robust local markets to fall back on, it's the smaller ones that are exposed to the volatility in the west that might suffer more.

He expects much weaker growth in 2012 for Hong Kong and Singapore, which reflects both weakness of exports to developed countries and weaker financial service activity, on which both economies depend.

Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow by 3.0 percent in 2012 and by just 1.2 percent in the first quarter, far from the 4.0 predicted in the previous poll.

The most sizeable falls after Hong Kong and Singapore were seen in Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Economies such as Australia's will likely boast strong growth, helped by a mining boom. Indonesia, also rich in natural resources, also look likely to hold up somewhat better than more export-reliant economies.

(Additional reporting by Emily Kaiser; Polling by bureaus around Asia and Sarmista Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)