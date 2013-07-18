* For poll data click on
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, July 18 Emerging Asia will show
little increase in economic growth rates this year due to weak
exports, with China giving more priority to making needed
reforms, and India tightening policies to defend its beleaguered
rupee, Reuters polls showed on Thursday.
Prospects for 2014, however, look better with most economies
expected to grow faster than this year on the back of a recovery
in U.S. growth.
The polls on the outlook for a dozen top Asian countries,
taken between July 8 to 17, showed economists have slashed 2013
growth forecasts for almost all economies in the region with
China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan bearing the brunt.
Indeed, forecasts for gross domestic product growth in China
and India, the two regional powerhouses, have now been cut in
almost every quarterly poll since a year ago.
China is expected to grow 7.5 percent this year, while India
is forecast to show 5.5 percent growth - way below levels both
countries are used to.
Supplying developed countries with everything from consumer
and electronic goods, to clothes and technology equipment,
Asia's export focused economies have been hit by a prolonged
slowdown in their main markets.
In June, China's exports fell for the first time in 17
months and a private survey of the manufacturing sector
showed new orders declined that month for the
second time in a row.
Indian exports too fell for the second straight month in
June.
"Chinese data disappointed recently and indicates that
economic growth will cool down further later in 2013.
Accordingly, economic momentum has slumped further in other
emerging markets due to sluggish overall global demand
momentum," said Stefan Hofer, emerging market economist at
Julius Baer.
If the current rate of export growth holds for the rest of
the year, calculations by Reuters on data from the World Trade
Organisation show exports by China and India will show low
single-digit growth this year, while those in Indonesia, South
Korea, Taiwan and Thailand will likely stagnate or contract.
The deterioration on the trade front, coupled with capital
outflows as investors took fright over speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would start winding down its mega-stimulus
programme - a major source of cheap funds - exposed the
weaknesses of several Asian economies.
A crying need for structural reforms in some was thrown in
sharp relief.
China and India are both racing to put in place reforms that
will reduce their reliance on hot money flows and strengthen
core industries.
While Chinese GDP growth has slowed to 7.5 percent in the
second quarter, the ninth slowdown in the last 10 quarters, the
government has said it will tolerate lower growth rates in order
to push through reforms.
Premier Li Keqiang's government will push more supportive,
pro-growth initiatives, and there have been signs of such
targeted measures recently, such as expanded lending to small
businesses and agriculture and increased investment in
affordable housing for poor families.
"As growth has cooled in developed economies, China has been
transitioning to a more domestic demand driven economy," wrote
Jay Bryson, economist at Wells Fargo in a note.
"We look for the year-over-year rate of growth in China to
come in around the 7 to 8 percent range over the next year and a
half. Although this is certainly slower than the torrid
double-digit growth achieved a few years ago, it is more
sustainable, especially given the shifting drivers of Chinese
economic growth."
India has also announced a spate of reforms recently to
attract increased foreign investment in the telecom, defence,
insurance and retail sectors.
The growth rate in other Asian countries like Indonesia,
Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand are
expected to range between 2.7 percent and 6.8 percent this year.
A separate poll last week showed, economic recovery in the
United States will pick momentum in the second half of the year
while Europe stagnates and Latin America's largest economies
grow more slowly than previously expected.
CURRENCY PAIN TO RESTRICT MONETARY POLICY
Slumping growth would have normally prompted Asian central
banks to loosen monetary policy, but with their currencies
sliding due to talk of the Fed tapering, policymakers' are
unable to lower interest rates.
The poll showed central banks in Australia, New Zealand,
China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and
Thailand will refrain from changing interest rates levels this
year.
Having cut its policy repo rate three times this year, to
bring the rate down to 7.25 percent, the Reserve Bank of India
is expected to leave rates unchanged until the October-December
quarter, as it tries to bolster a rupee which hit a record low
of 61.21 against the dollar last week.
"The dovish phase for Asian central banks has faded," said
Wai Ho Leong, senior economist at Barclays.
"Earlier this year because of soft growth prospects, there
was talk of additional policy accomodation. That talk has
vanished and the focus has shifted to the Fed's policy of
tapering its stimulus."
(Polling by bureaus across Asia, Analysis by Sarbani Haldar;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)