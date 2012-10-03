MANILA, Oct 3 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released its revised 2012 outlook for 45 economies in developing Asia, which spans the Pacific to Central Asia. The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org For a related story, see GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/Economy 2011 2012 2013 Sept Apr Sept Apr CENTRAL ASIA 6.6 5.7 (6.1) 6.0 (6.2) EAST ASIA 8.1 6.5 (7.4) 7.1 (7.7) China 9.3 7.7 (8.5) 8.1 (8.7) South Korea 3.6 2.7 (3.4) 3.4 (4.0) SOUTH ASIA 6.2 5.5 (6.6) 6.4 (7.1) India 6.5 5.6 (7.0) 6.7 (7.5) SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.6 5.2 (5.2) 5.5 (5.7) Indonesia 6.5 6.3 (6.4) 6.6 (6.7) Malaysia 5.1 4.6 (4.0) 4.8 (5.0) Philippines 3.9 5.5 (4.8) 5.0 (5.0) Singapore 4.9 2.2 (2.8) 3.8 (4.5) Thailand 0.1 5.2 (5.5) 5.0 (5.5) Vietnam 5.9 5.1 (5.7) 5.7 (6.2) THE PACIFIC 7.0 6.0 (6.0) 4.2 (4.1) ________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 7.2 6.1 (6.9) 6.7 (7.3) INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/Economy 2011 2012 2013 Sept Apr Sept Apr CENTRAL ASIA 8.9 6.4 (7.2) 6.7 (7.3) EAST ASIA 5.0 3.1 (3.7) 3.3 (3.7) China 5.4 3.2 (4.0) 3.5 (4.0) South Korea 4.0 2.7 (3.0) 2.9 (3.0) SOUTH ASIA 9.4 8.6 (7.7) 7.4 (6.9) India 8.9 8.2 (7.0) 7.0 (6.5) SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.5 3.9 (4.4) 4.0 (4.4) Indonesia 5.4 4.4 (5.5) 4.5 (5.0) Malaysia 3.2 1.9 (2.4) 2.5 (2.8) Philippines 4.6 3.5 (3.7) 4.1 (4.1) Singapore 5.3 4.1 (3.0) 3.0 (2.5) Thailand 3.8 3.0 (3.4) 3.2 (3.3) Vietnam 18.7 9.1 (9.5) 8.6 (11.5) THE PACIFIC 8.6 6.3 (6.6) 5.4 (5.4) ________________________________________________________ AVERAGE 5.9 4.2 (4.6) 4.2 (4.4) Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2012 Update Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)