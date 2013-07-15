MANILA, July 16 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released an update to its 2013 outlook for 45 economies in developing Asia, which spans the Pacific to Central Asia. The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org For a related story, see GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/Economy 2012 2013 2014 July April July April CENTRAL ASIA 5.6 5.3 (5.5) 6.0 (6.0) EAST ASIA 6.5 6.7 (7.1) 6.7 (7.1) China 7.8 7.7 (8.2) 7.5 (8.0) SOUTH ASIA 5.0 5.6 (5.7) 6.2 (6.2) India 5.0 5.8 (6.0) 6.5 (6.5) SOUTHEAST ASIA 5.6 5.2 (5.4) 5.6 (5.7) ASEAN-5 5.6 5.2 (5.4) 5.6 (5.7) THE PACIFIC 7.6 5.0 (5.2) 5.5 (5.5) ___________________________________________________________ DEVELOPING ASIA 6.1 6.3 (6.6) 6.4 (6.7) INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast-- Subregion/Economy 2012 2013 2014 July April July April CENTRAL ASIA 5.3 6.7 (6.7) 6.8 (6.7) EAST ASIA 2.6 2.4 (3.1) 2.7 (3.3) China 2.6 2.5 (3.2) 2.7 (3.5) SOUTH ASIA 7.9 6.7 (7.4) 6.9 (7.1) India 7.4 6.5 (7.2) 6.6 (6.8) SOUTHEAST ASIA 3.9 4.3 (4.2) 4.2 (4.1) ASEAN-5 3.6 4.2 (4.0) 4.0 (3.8) THE PACIFIC 5.3 5.7 (6.1) 5.9 (6.3) ____________________________________________________________ AVERAGE 3.7 3.5 (4.0) 3.7 (4.2) Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook Supplement July 2013 Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam ASEAN-5: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)